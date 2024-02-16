Ravichandran Ashwin to miss remainder of India's third Test vs England; spinner claimed his 500th Test wicket on day two; five-match series 1-1 with three Tests remaining; Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said late on Friday evening Ashwin would play no further part in Test

Ravichandran Ashwin: India spinner to miss rest of third Test with England due to family emergency

India's Ravichandran claimed his 500th Test wicket during day two of the third Test

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has withdrawn from the third Test against England because of a family emergency, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced.

Ashwin claimed his 500th Test wicket on an eventful day two of the third Test in Rajkot, removing Zak Crawley to become just the ninth bowler and second Indian after Anil Kumble to reach the 500 club.

The 37-year-old had also been penalised earlier in the day for running down the middle of the pitch when he was batting during India's innings, with England reaching stumps on 207-2 in reply to the hosts' 445.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports Michael Atherton hailed the performance of Ben Duckett as he made an unbeaten 133 on day two against India

Ashwin made 37 with the bat and had figures of 1-37 from seven overs with his bowling, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India confirming late on Friday evening the 37-year-old would play no further part in the Test.

"Ravichandran Ashwin has withdrawn from the Test squad, effective immediately due to a family medical emergency," read a statement from the BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"In these challenging times, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the team fully supports Ashwin.

"The BCCI extends its heartfelt support to the champion cricketer and his family. The health and well-being of the players and their loved ones are of utmost importance. The board requests respect for the privacy of Ashwin and his family as they navigate through this challenging time."

How Ashwin joined the 500 club

Ashwin reached his milestone wicket when Crawley swept out of the rough and into the hands of Rajat Patidar at short fine-leg after England's opening stand of 84 in 80 balls.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mark Wood heaps praise on England teammate Ben Duckett after his unbeaten 133 in the third test against India.

"I would like to dedicate my 500th wicket to my father," Ashwin said. "He has been there through thick and thin. It's a good time to celebrate. I'll probably have dinner and then think about it - think about how far I've come in life."

The series is in the balance at one Test apiece with three matches remaining, with England claiming a remarkable 28-run win in Hyderabad in the opening match before India won the next by 106 runs.

Follow over-by-over text commentary from the third Test between India and England live on skysports.com and the Sky Sports App from 3.45am each day (first ball at 4am).

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp

Image: Sky Sports WhatsApp channel

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel! Find out more here...