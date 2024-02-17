India vs England: Yashavi Jaiswal century inspires hosts to 322-run lead in third Test after tourists collapse

Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a gladiatorial century to inspire India to a 322-run lead over England after the tourists were bowled out for 319 on day three of the third Test in Rajkot.

Ben Stokes’ side suffered a batting collapse as they lost their final five wickets for only 20 runs with India seam bowler Mohammed Siraj picking up 4-84.

Jaiswal (104) and Shubman Gill (65no) then led India’s charge with the bat, motoring to a 155-run partnership as the hosts reached 196-2 at stumps after the centurion had been forced to retire hurt.

Ben Duckett (153) added 20 runs to his overnight score of 133 but much of England’s middle and lower order fell cheaply, including Jonny Bairstow for a four-ball duck.

Joe Root’s (18) dismissal drew criticism after he reverse scooped Jasprit Bumrah and was caught at second slip by Jaiswal, triggering the collapse.

England on the precipice of reckless

Image: England's captain Ben Stokes was dismissed by India's Ravindra Jadeja for 41

England had resumed day three in a strong position on 207-2 with Duckett reverse sweeping to his 150, but he was then tamely dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav (2-77).

Duckett, who was dropped by Rohit on 149, top-edged a short and wide ball from India’s left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep to cover, bringing an untimely end to his masterful innings.

Root attempted his trademark reverse scoop off Bumrah, one of India’s best bowlers, but it proved to be the cause of his downfall.

The Yorkshireman drew criticism for not batting with more caution and riding out Bumrah’s spell before adopting a more Bazball-esque approach.

With India’s senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin missing the remainder of the third Test due to a family emergency, England had an advantage but failed to capitalise on it with reckless batting.

Bairstow was trapped lbw by Kuldeep in the following over - he reviewed the decision but walked off before the replay confirmed the ball was crashing into middle stump.

Image: Joe Root played a reverse scoop as he was dismissed for 18 by Jasprit Bumrah

Ben Stokes (41) and Ben Foakes (13) shared a 39-run stand to pull England to 299-5 but then fell from consecutive deliveries, to Ravindra Jadeja (2-51) and Siraj respectively.

Stokes swept hometown hero Jadeja to long-on where he was caught by Bumrah, while Foakes drove to Rohit at mid-on.

Rehan Ahmed (6) was outdone by a searing yorker from Bumrah that clipped the outside of off stump and only removed one bail.

In a bid to be positive, Tom Hartley (9) came down the pitch to take on Jadeja but missed the ball and debutant wicketkeeper Dhurv Jurel whipped off the bails.

Siraj claimed his fourth wicket with a yorker that knocked Anderson’s off stump and, in a flash, England were all out and found themselves 126 runs behind.

Jaiswal’s ton helps India build big lead

Image: India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his third Test century

Jaiswal’s impressive form continued as he notched his third Test hundred, and the second of the series, to help India build a dominant lead.

He struck Mark Wood (0-38) through the covers for four to bring up a 122-ball ton, with his second fifty coming in just 42 deliveries

The 22-year-old began to suffer back problems in the 42nd over but carried one after receiving treatment from the team's physio. However, he was forced to retire hurt two overs later after smashing nine fours and five sixes in total.

Image: England's Joe Root celebrates the wicket of Rohit Sharma in Rajkot

Gill, who scored a century in the second Test, brought up his fifty in fine style after he launched Wood’s short ball over deep square leg for six.

Rajat Patidar (5) spooned a half-tracker from Hartley (1-42) to Rehan at midwicket late in the day as England took their second wicket - Root having picked up their first when he pinned Rohit (19) lbw before tea.

Duckett defends Root dismissal

England opener Ben Duckett:

"Rooty is a freak and does things a lot of us can't do. In my eyes, that dismissal is the same as playing a drive and nicking off.

"He plays the reverse scoop so well and I'm sure a lot of people weren't [criticising it] when it worked in the summer.

"India sending in a nightwatchman when they are over 300 ahead shows they are slightly wary of us.

"We are going to continue the way that we play and if we get two or three blokes in on that pitch scoring quickly, you never know what can happen."

Hussain: Root dismissal sums up Bazball

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nasser Hussain says India could not have hoped for better day, as the hosts built a 322-run lead over England on day three of the third Test

Sky Sports' Nasser Hussain on Joe Root's dismissal:

"His dismissal sort of sums up where we are with Bazball. It will thrill and frustrate in equal measure.

"When he is playing those reverse-scoops to the first ball of the day of an Ashes Test, we all jump up and applaud. When he does it to Bumrah here and gets out, we all say 'what a disgrace'.

"One thing Joe will look at is the timing of that shot. Ashwin wasn't there, India are down a bowler; Jadeja is playing off the back of an injury; Bumrah is playing three Tests in a row and there is talk of him needing a rest.

"Bazball is about being attacking but it is also about soaking up pressure. Get Bumrah into his second or third spell, take it deep and then play the shot later in the day.

"Joe will assess his dismissal himself. That's what makes him a great player. He'll come back. He'll be absolutely fine."

