Australia beat New Zealand by 27 runs via DLS in third T20I to complete series sweep in Auckland

Australia completed a clean sweep of their three-match T20 series against New Zealand on Sunday as Matthew Wade's side won a rain-affected clash by 27 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method in Auckland.

The Australians had already clinched the series after winning the first two meetings, and they racked up a score of 118-4 when batting first here, with their 10.4 overs repeatedly interrupted by rain.

Travis Head top-scored for Australia with 33 runs from 30 balls before he was caught by Ish Sodhi off Mitchell Santner's bowling.

Matt Short smashed three sixes in an 11-ball 27, while Glenn Maxwell fired 20 off only nine deliveries.

New Zealand, set a revised target of 126 runs in 10 overs, lost opener Will Young in the second over, with Tim Seifert and Finn Allen joining him in the pavilion soon.

Glenn Phillips smashed 40 not out off 24 balls but it was not enough in the end.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Here is what you can look forward to next summer on Sky Sports Cricket, including T20 World Cups and The Hundred.

The Men's T20 World Cup takes place in West Indies and the United States of America this June, with England returning as defending champions for an event expanded to 20 teams spread over four groups.

Australia are in the same group as England, Namibia, Scotland and Oman. New Zealand are in the same group as the West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda and Papua New Guinea.

Watch the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup this June live on Sky Sports. Stream the best sport with NOW.

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp

You can now receive messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel. Find out more here...