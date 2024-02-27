India's Mohammed Shami likely to miss Indian Premier League and T20 World Cup after surgery

Mohammed Shami is likely to miss the Indian Premier League and T20 World Cup after undergoing surgery on his Achilles tendon.

The IPL season takes place from March 22 to May 26 with the T20 World Cup starting in the Caribbean and USA on June 1, five days after the tournament in India finishes.

Shami was India's leading wicket-taker during the 2023 one-day international World Cup with 24 scalps at an average of 10.70 but has not played in the ongoing Test series against England due to injury.

In an Instagram post Shami wrote: "Just had a successful heel operation on my Achilles tendon. Recovery is going to take some time, but looking forward to getting back on my feet quickly."

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The right-arm fast bowler last featured in a Test in June at The Oval where Australia beat India by 209 runs to claim the World Test Championship.

India have been grouped with Pakistan, Ireland, Canada and USA at the T20 World Cup.

You can watch the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup this June live on Sky Sports. Stream the best sport with NOW.

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp

You can now receive messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel. Find out more here...