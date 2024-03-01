New Zealand vs Australia: Cameron Green cracks unbeaten 174 before Black Caps bowled out for 179

Australia dismissed New Zealand for 179 to take control of the first Test in Wellington after Cameron Green earlier scored a brilliant 174 not out.

With Australia resuming their first innings on 279-9 on day two, Green and Josh Hazlewood (22) shared a defiant final-wicket partnership of 116 to drive the visitors up to 383 all out.

In reply, the Black Caps lost wickets in clumps as they crumbled in the face of Australia's attack, with Glenn Phillips' aggressive 71 off 70 balls serving only to save the home side from deeper embarrassment at a sellout Basin Reserve.

New Zealand stumbled their way to 12-3 as Mitchell Starc picked up Tom Latham (5) and, two balls later, Kane Williamson ran himself out after bumping into his batting partner Will Young, with Marnus Labuschagne's direct hit wrecking the stumps. Three balls later, Rachin Ravindra was also sent back for a duck after a fine Nathan Lyon catch off Hazlewood.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins triggered the next collapse when he had Daryl Mitchell (11) caught behind, while Mitchell Marsh saw the back of Young (9) with the very next ball of the innings to leave the hosts reeling at 29-5.

Phillips and Tom Blundell (33) steadied the sinking ship with a partnership of 84 but Lyon (4-43) brought an end to that when he had the latter caught for 33 off an inside edge before running through the tail.

Australia chose not to enforce the follow-on but the wickets kept falling as New Zealand skipper Tim Southee dismissed Steve Smith (0) and Marnus Labuschagne (2) cheaply to leave the visitors 13-2 by stumps - leading by 217 runs.

Nightwatchman Nathan Lyon was dropped by Southee in the slips off the last ball of the day and will resume on six not out alongside Usman Khawaja, who was unbeaten on five.

New Zealand are looking for only their second win over Australia in 24 Tests this century, The second and final Test in Christchurch begins on March 8.

