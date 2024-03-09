New Zealand vs Australia: Black Caps need six wickets for first home Test win over their opponents in 31 years

New Zealand's second Test against Australia is set for a thrilling finish after the Black Caps tore through the tourists' top order as they pursue a first home win over their opponents in 31 years.

Australia were 77-4 at stumps on day three in Christchurch, needing a further 202 runs to reach their target of 279 and win the series 2-0 after a 172-run victory in the first Test at Wellington.

Matt Henry (2-37) and Ben Sears (2-22) have given New Zealand hope of a first Test success over Australia on home soil since a five-wicket win in Auckland in 1993 after removing Steve Smith (9), Usman Khawaja (11), Marnus Labuschagne (6) and Cameron Green (5).

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Australia were 34-4 at that stage, only for Mitchell Marsh (27no) and Travis Head (17no) to stabilise the Baggy Greens with an unbroken stand of 43 - Marsh striking a first-ball four to avoid any danger of a third straight duck - and leave the game on a knife-edge.

Henry, who claimed seven wickets in Australia's first innings, pinned Smith lbw before Sears caught Labuschagne off his own bowling, two balls after having him dropped at slip by Daryl Mitchell.

When Henry nicked off Khawaja - New Zealand skipper Tim Southee with a superb low catch at slip - and Green chopped Sears onto his stumps, Australia were reeling but Marsh and Head then steadied the visitors.

Image: Rachin Ravindra top-scored for New Zealand with 82 in their second innings

New Zealand wobble with the bat after Labuschagne bowls bouncers

New Zealand earlier made 372 all out in their second innings, with two batting collapses preventing them from setting Australia a target well in excess of 300.

First, the hosts slipped from 278-3 to 296-6 once Josh Hazlewood ousted Mitchell (58) to end a stand of 143 with Rachin Ravindra (82), before New Zealand lost their last four wicket for 23 runs - and last three for one - from 349-6 as Nathan Lyon (3-49) mopped up.

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Australia captain Pat Cummins (4-62) - who had earlier removed Tom Latham (73) - dismissed Ravindra with a super back-of-a-length ball shortly after Mitchell fell, while Tom Blundell (9) then fell cheaply to Green in a wobble of 3-18.

Scott Kuggeleijn (44 off 49) dominated a seventh-wicket partnership of 53 with Glenn Phillips (16) to lift New Zealand but when Phillips was bowled by a beauty from off-spinner Lyon, the innings petered out, with Kuggelein last out, skying Lyon to midwicket.

A comical moment in the New Zealand innings came when Labuschagne, usually a part-time leg-spinner, bowled seam, reaching speeds of around 80mph as he sent down bouncers in the final over before the second new ball was taken.

Stream cricket and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - just £21 a month for 12 months. No contract, cancel anytime.

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp

You can now receive messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel. Find out more here...