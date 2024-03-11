Watch all the action from the men's T20 World Cup and England's summer Test series live on Sky Sports

England meet with Pakistan for a four-match T20 series before heading out to the West Indies and USA for their men's T20 World Cup title defence Stream the Women's Premier League, Pakistan Super League and more cricket with a NOW Sports Month Membership
Sky Sports brings you all the action from England’s upcoming cricket games including the T20 World Cup, two Test series against West Indies and Sri Lanka at home and Australia’s white-ball tour.
Before their title defence at the World Cup, England will face Pakistan from May 22 - 30 in four T20 matches across the country.
England beat Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup final but during the 50-over edition of the tournament in India last year Jos Buttler’s side crashed out in the group stage.
England will look to retain the T20 trophy at the tournament which takes place in West Indies and USA this June and have been grouped with Australia, while India will face Pakistan in New York, live on Sky Sports.
Despite England’s recent 4-1 series loss to India, Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum will have a chance to regenerate their Test squad against West Indies [July 10-26] and Sri Lanka [August 21 - September 6] in two three-match series.
In the autumn, Australia will tour England for a white-ball series playing in three T20 games [September 11-15] and five ODI matches [September 19-29].
Elsewhere, England's Sophie Ecclestone, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Danielle Wyatt are all starring in the Women's Premier League, which is also available live on Sky Sports along with the Pakistan Super League during March.
Pakistan in England
Men's T20 World Cup 2024
View the full fixture list of the T20 World Cup here. All the games will be available to watch live on Sky Sports.
West Indies in England
Sri Lanka in England
Australia in England
