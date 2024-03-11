Watch all the action from the men's T20 World Cup and England's summer Test series live on Sky Sports

Sky Sports brings you all the action from England’s upcoming cricket games including the T20 World Cup, two Test series against West Indies and Sri Lanka at home and Australia’s white-ball tour.

Before their title defence at the World Cup, England will face Pakistan from May 22 - 30 in four T20 matches across the country.

England beat Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup final but during the 50-over edition of the tournament in India last year Jos Buttler’s side crashed out in the group stage.

England will look to retain the T20 trophy at the tournament which takes place in West Indies and USA this June and have been grouped with Australia, while India will face Pakistan in New York, live on Sky Sports.

Despite England’s recent 4-1 series loss to India, Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum will have a chance to regenerate their Test squad against West Indies [July 10-26] and Sri Lanka [August 21 - September 6] in two three-match series.

Image: England will look to retain their T20 World Cup trophy when they head to West Indies and USA this summer

In the autumn, Australia will tour England for a white-ball series playing in three T20 games [September 11-15] and five ODI matches [September 19-29].

Elsewhere, England's Sophie Ecclestone, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Danielle Wyatt are all starring in the Women's Premier League, which is also available live on Sky Sports along with the Pakistan Super League during March.

England's upcoming games live on Sky Sports

Pakistan in England

First T20I: Wednesday May 22 (Headingley)

Second T20I: Saturday May 25 (Edgbaston)

Third T20I: Tuesday May 28 (Cardiff)

Fourth T20I: Thursday May 30 (The Oval)

Men's T20 World Cup 2024

England vs Scotland: Tuesday June 4 (Barbados)

Australia vs England: Saturday June 8 (Barbados)

England vs Oman: Thursday June 13 (Antigua and Barbuda)

Namibia vs England: Saturday June 15 (Antigua and Barbuda)

View the full fixture list of the T20 World Cup here. All the games will be available to watch live on Sky Sports.

West Indies in England

First Test: July 10-14 (Lord's)

Second Test: July 18-22 (Trent Bridge)

Third Test: July 26-30 (Edgbaston)

Sri Lanka in England

First Test: August 21-25 (Old Trafford)

Second Test: August 29 - September 2 (Lord's)

Third Test: September 6-10 (The Oval)

Australia in England

First T20I: Wednesday September 11 (Southampton)

Second T20I: Friday September 13 (Cardiff)

Third T20I: Sunday September 15 (Old Trafford)

First ODI: Thursday September 19 (Trent Bridge)

Second ODI: Saturday September 21 (Headingley)

Third ODI: Tuesday September 24 (Chester-le-Street)

Fourth ODI: Friday September 27 (Lord's)

Fifth ODI: Sunday September 29 (Bristol)

