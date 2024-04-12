Joe Root falters with the bat on return for Yorkshire as skipper Shan Masood scores century

England's Joe Root could only find two runs on his Yorkshire return as captain Shan Masood's 26th first-class century rescued his side on the opening day of their County Championship match with Gloucestershire.

The visitors plunged to 90 for five in the first session, losing England's Root and Harry Brook for 28 runs between them in the process.

But Pakistan Test captain Masood stood firm and moved flawlessly to his third Yorkshire ton off 140 balls, with 15 fours before he was finally dismissed for 140.

With Jonny Tattersall contributing a brisk 58 and Matt Milnes 51, Yorkshire were bowled out for 326 after losing the toss, Zaman Akhter claiming a career-best 5-89 from 18.3 overs.

By the close, Gloucestershire had slipped to 28-2 in reply.

Gloucestershire took their first wicket as Josh Shaw clean bowled Finley Bean for a duck, while Adam Lyth (7) was next to depart, well caught by Cameron Bancroft diving to his right off Ajeet Singh.

Root's (two) first innings on his return to domestic red-ball cricket lasted just seven balls, the former England captain was pinned lbw falling across his stumps by Akhter.

Brook (26) helped progress the total to 80 when he badly miscued a back-foot shot off Akhter and Marchant De Lange took a running catch at mid-on.

Ten runs later, George Hill (5) wafted at a ball from Akhter and wicketkeeper James Bracey pouched a routine chance off what proved the final ball before lunch.

The afternoon session brought a spirited Yorkshire fightback as Masood and Tattersall added exactly 100 for the sixth wicket.

It was a surprise when the partnership ended, Tattersall attempting to shoulder arms against Singh Dale and getting an inside edge onto his stumps.

At tea Yorkshire were 243-6, Masood unbeaten on 116 and later adding 13 to his score before edging a ball from De Lange, bowling around the wicket, through to James Bracey.

Milnes reached an 86-ball half-century and added a single before being caught behind.

Akhter picked up his fourth wicket when Ben Coad was caught at mid-off, while Matthew Fisher was last man out to Akhter.

Gloucestershire were left with 14 overs to bat. Chris Dent got an inside edge onto his stumps off Fisher and Ollie Price was bowled by Coad playing down the wrong line as Yorkshire finished the day on top.

