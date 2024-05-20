Ireland claim thrilling one-run win over Netherlands ahead of T20 World Cup

Mark Adair starred with the bat then just about held his nerve with the ball as Ireland claimed a thrilling one-run win over the Netherlands at The Hague.

In the second match of the T20 Tri-Nations series also involving Scotland, Ireland stumbled to 83-6 in the 14th over but Adair thumped seven fours and two sixes in his 49 off just 24 balls.

While he fell lbw in the final over to Tim Pringle, who was the pick of the hosts' attack with three for 32, his efforts plus Lorcan Tucker's 40 off 30 balls formed the backbone of Ireland's 150-8.

The Netherlands reached 69-2 at halfway but were unusually becalmed in the middle period and went without a boundary from the end of the ninth over until the end of the 14th.

Fionn Hand was brilliant with 3-18 while Curtis Campher chipped in with 2-33 as Adair, who took the wicket of Netherlands captain Scott Edwards, was left to defend 20 from the last over.

Paul van Meekeren holed out before Pringle's back-to-back sixes left three needed off the last delivery but Adair nailed his yorker to concede just a single.

The tri-series resumes on Monday as Ireland take on Scotland.

