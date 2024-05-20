England vs Pakistan T20I breaks Headingley attendance records for women's match

England vs Pakistan's T20I on Sunday broke attendance records for women's cricket at Headingley.

More than 10,000 tickets were sold for the match, the highest ever at the ground.

Stephen Vaughan, Yorkshire chief executive, said: "The crowd and the atmosphere around the stadium was awesome.

"You could feel it walking around the ground. It was a really great crowd, with people from all communities, families and children, and lots of smiling faces.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England finally make a breakthrough past stubborn Pakistan attack with two quick wickets

England won the Third T20I by 34 runs to complete a 3-0 series clean sweep before the first of three ODIs against the same opposition, starting on Thursday at Derby, live on Sky Sports.

"I hope the girls watching from the stands on Sunday will be inspired to go on to pick up a bat and ball if they haven't already and go on to play cricket, either recreationally or at a higher level potentially enjoying rewarding careers in the sport," Vaughan added.

"The rapid rise of women's cricket both on the international and domestic fronts is very exciting - and here in Yorkshire we are proud to support this, especially as we have the highest amount of women and girls playing cricket in the country.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the second T20I between England and Pakistan at the County Ground

"We congratulate England's women on yesterday's strong performance and look forward to giving the men's side a warm welcome back to Yorkshire on Wednesday."

England take on Pakistan in a three-match ODI series starting on Thursday May 23 at the County Ground in Derby live on Sky Sports (first ball 1pm).

Women's Metro Bank One-Day International Series vs Pakistan fixtures - live on Sky Sports

May 23: 1st Women's One-Day International - The Incora County Ground, Derby, 1pm

May 26: 2nd Women's One-Day International - The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, 11am

May 29: 3rd Women's One-Day International - The Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford, 1pm