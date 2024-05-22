USA beat Bangladesh ahead of T20 World Cup in major upset

The United States pulled off a major upset as they beat Bangladesh by five wickets in the first T20 international of their three-match series ahead of co-hosting the Men's T20 World Cup next month.

USA, ranked 19th in the T20 international rankings, chased down their target of 154 with three balls to spare in Dallas, Texas, with former New Zealand international Corey Anderson finishing 34 not out.

Bangladesh had appeared to be in control when the hosts needed 50 off the last 20 balls, but former India Under-19s all-rounder Harmeet Singh (33no off 13 balls) hit three successive sixes to turn the tide.

USA still required 24 off the last 12 balls but Anderson promptly struck two sixes of his own to help seal his side's memorable win as he and Singh added 62 runs in 4.4 overs in an match-winning sixth-wicket stand.

It is the USA's second win against a full member T20 international side after beating Ireland in 2021.

Sharing hosting duties with the West Indies, the USA open the T20 World Cup against Canada on June 1, before facing global titans Pakistan and India and then Ireland in their final match of the group phase.

