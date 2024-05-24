Jos Buttler: England captain says he 'was always going to return' to role after disappointing World Cup defence

Jos Buttler says England have the players to push the team forward at the T20 World Cup and insists he was always going to remain as captain even after England's disappointing performance in the 50-over tournament.

Despite pulling players back from Indian Premier League duty, Wednesday's first T20I against Pakistan was abandoned without a ball being bowled, much to the frustration of the returning Buttler.

"Everyone was really excited for this series. Putting the England kit back on and playing cricket in England is amazing so it's really disappointing today not to be playing but three matches still to look forward to," he told Sky Sports.

The four-match series against Pakistan signals a short build-up to the Men's T20 World Cup, as defending champions England prepare to face Scotland in their opening match at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on June 4 - live on Sky Sports.

"It's a unique build up. I think that's why we felt it was good to get the players all together in this series," Buttler continued.

"My first priority at the moment is being England captain and trying to prepare as best we can for a world tournament, so I always said to Rob (Key) I would definitely be coming back as England captain, and he's made the call on the rest of the players."

Image: Jos Buttler guided England to the title at the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia (Associated Press)

Buttler: Time moves on

Buttler was at the helm during England's poor performance last year for the 50-over World Cup in India, and acknowledges better communication was needed.

"I think sometimes you try and let players play with freedom and you don't want to step in too much but making sure you don't miss things," he said.

"Maybe more communication at times to make sure people are clear on what is needed from them, on what they want from me or the coach.

"It's a chapter in the book. It was obviously a really disappointing World Cup, and your pride's dented, your confidence gets dented a bit, but time moves on and there's a really exciting opportunity now."

Although the side's preparation has been curtailed with the first T20I washed out, which continues on Saturday at Edgbaston, live on Sky Sports, Buttler believes he has the team to get results when the World Cup begins on June 1.

"I think we've got a really nice, blended squad, actually. We've got a lot of experience but some guys who are really on the upward curve with the likes of Phil Salt, Will Jacks," he said.

"Harry Brook is still very early in his international career and those guys I really see trending in the right direction and pushing this team forward."

Morgan: The clearer we can be in the changing room, the better

Image: Eoin Morgan guided England to victory at the 2019 Cricket World Cup

Eoin Morgan was the captain in charge for England's 2019 super over thriller as they won the World Cup for the first time, and given the short turnaround he had a view on how best to balance the preparation.

"Because of the strength and depth of that England squad, you're never compromising actually trying to win the game, because each and every player does add value in whatever position they are strongest," he told Sky Sports.

"If you think Ben Duckett might come in as a spare batter and open, you bring him in for a couple of games and he can open.

"If he's not, don't bother, don't waste it and get some time in the middle for Jos, and the likes of Phil Salt who has been in magnificent form.

"I would try and marry both and as soon as you can do that, the better. The clearer in the changing room you can be, the clearer and confident you can be, come the World Cup."

England

Pakistan Saturday 25th May 2:00pm

England vs Pakistan fixtures

May 22: Headingley, 6.30pm - match abandoned

May 25: Edgbaston, 2.30pm

May 28: Sophia Gardens, 6.30pm

May 30: The Kia Oval, 6.30pm

