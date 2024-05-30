England vs Pakistan: Jos Buttler and Phil Salt help hosts wrap up dominant T20I series win with Oval success

Jos Buttler and Phil Salt led England to a dominant seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in the fourth and final T20I as the hosts wrapped up a 2-0 series win at The Kia Oval days before their T20 World Cup defence begins.

Captain Buttler (39), who returned to the England set-up following the birth of his third child, smashed seven fours and one six during his innings as he led the charge alongside Salt (45) in an opening stand of 82 in just 6.2 overs.

Pakistan had no answer to England's brutal batting as Buttler's side raced to 158-3 - after dismissing the tourists for 157 - to secure a clinical victory with four-and-a-half overs to spare, a day before they fly out to Barbados for the T20 World Cup - live on Sky Sports.

Earlier, Pakistan captain Babar Azam (36) and Mohammad Rizwan (23) made the most of being reunited at the top of the order, sharing a speedy 59-run partnership (36 balls) after being put into bat, before Jofra Archer (1-31) and Adil Rashid (2-27) helped England fight back.

Some sloppy middle-order batting saw Pakistan slip to 86-5, losing Shadab Khan and Azam Khan for ducks, with Liam Livingstone (2-17) then completing a double-wicket maiden in the 15th over as he dismissed Usman Khan (38) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (0).

Adil Rashid (2-27) and Mark Wood (2-35) both took two wickets apiece as Pakistan's batting crumbled under the pressure a week before they play their first game at the World Cup against USA at Grand Prairie Stadium.

Pakistan pay price for sloppy batting

Babar and Rizwan helped their side make a solid start with the Pakistan captain reaching 4,000 T20I runs in style as he smoked Chris Jordan through the covers for back-to-back boundaries in the fourth over.

Archer continued to show England what they have been missing as he made the breakthrough, taking the crucial scalp of Babar, who hit him for four through point from consecutive deliveries before he was undone by the penultimate ball of the powerplay with a slower delivery that saw him caught behind square by Rashid.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Adil Rashid claims two wickets for England against Pakistan

Leg-spinner Rashid struck in the following over when his delivery hit the top of Rizwan’s middle stump as the hosts wrestled back control.

The departure of Pakistan’s openers triggered a further collapse that saw Babar’s side fall from 65-2 to 86-5 in the space of four overs.

Iftikhar Ahmed (21) and Usman Khan (38) added some middle-order impetus with a 40-run partnership that saw Pakistan recover to a modest 145-8 by the 18th over, but a terrific catch from Jordan broke the stand off the bowling of Livingstone, who then removed Afridi (0) in the same over.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chris Jordan makes an unbelievable catch for England

Wood’s death bowling came in handy as he mopped up the tail with his 95mph-pace, Naseem Shah (16) getting a leading edge behind to Buttler.

Haris Rauf (8), who was later the pick of the Pakistan bowlers with 3-38, was run out by Livingstone in the final over as he smashed a wide delivery to deep third and attempted to run for a two that was never in question, leaving Mohammad Amir (0) stranded at the other end.

Every match from the T20 World Cup is live on Sky Sports between June 1-29, with England's first match is against Scotland in Barbados on Tuesday June 4 (3.30pm UK and Ireland time).

