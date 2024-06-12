ECB launches 'Taste of Cricket' initiative to celebrate inclusion and diversity in grassroots cricket

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has launched its 'Taste of Cricket' initiative, which will see over 100 recreational clubs across England and Wales open up their doors to their local communities for special match tea events.

Part of the existing 'Raising The Game' campaign, designed to ensure everyone feels welcome to play and enjoy cricket, Taste of Cricket will celebrate the unique relationship the sport has with food and its ability to bring communities together.

Taste of Cricket will be a celebration of diversity within the sport, with special match tea events taking place at clubs across England and Wales - where exciting twists on the traditional cricket tea will be served up, such as vegetable elawalu rotis, braai burgers and leek bhajis.

Beginning on Sunday June 30, the first eight Taste of Cricket events will be hosted at:

African Caribbean Cricket Festival, Northamptonshire County Cricket Ground - this event will be an exciting celebration of African Caribbean cricket, culture, food and music

- this event will be an exciting celebration of African Caribbean cricket, culture, food and music Bushy Park Girls Cricket Club, Middlesex - a club that has developed a thriving community of female cricketers of all ages

- a club that has developed a thriving community of female cricketers of all ages Exwick Cricket Club, Exeter - a club that has contributed to important work in the region, including widening access to cricket for people seeking asylum and refuge

- a club that has contributed to important work in the region, including widening access to cricket for people seeking asylum and refuge Holyport Cricket Club, Berkshire - a club that has made immense progress in pioneering and developing disability cricket in the area

- a club that has made immense progress in pioneering and developing disability cricket in the area Kings Cross Junior Cricket Club, Yorkshire - a club that has been instrumental in breaking down barriers to access for kids from lower socio-economic backgrounds

- a club that has been instrumental in breaking down barriers to access for kids from lower socio-economic backgrounds KRIMMZ Girls Youth Club, Bolton - a youth centre offering a welcoming and supportive sports hub for women and children in the community, especially those from South Asian backgrounds

- a youth centre offering a welcoming and supportive sports hub for women and children in the community, especially those from South Asian backgrounds Llandaff Cricket Club, Cardiff - a club that has built a thriving and inclusive community for its South Asian members and beyond, across men's, women's and kids' cricket

- a club that has built a thriving and inclusive community for its South Asian members and beyond, across men's, women's and kids' cricket Shepherds Bush Cricket Club, London - a club that has done brilliant work engaging diverse communities in the area; on the day of the Taste of Cricket event there will be an African Caribbean Heritage Cricket match

Following the summer festivities and in time for Christmas gifting, the Taste of Cricket cookbook will launch, featuring a range of beloved classics and innovative twists on match tea recipes, crowdsourced from grassroots volunteers, cricket and foodie royalty, and famous fans of the game.

The ECB is also offering cricket fans the chance for their match tea recipe to be included in the cookbook via www.ecb.co.uk/about/edi/raising-the-game.

Kate Miller, the ECB's chief communications officer, said: "Being one of the only sports that breaks play to eat, cricket and food are intrinsically linked.

"We know that across England and Wales, an array of communities enjoy cricket and bring not only their own twist on the sport, such as the innovation of tape ball from the Pakistani community, but also their spin on the much-beloved match tea.

"We look forward to celebrating the profound connection between food and cricket and the brilliant work that recreational clubs are doing to drive inclusion and diversity across the game this summer and beyond."

Adil Rashid, who last year marked his 100th T20 international appearance for England, added, "Food has always played a big part in my life - as someone of Pakistani heritage, some of my fondest memories are centred around mealtimes with family. So, to be a part of a sport that celebrates different cuisines and cultures in such a unique way is really special.

"One of my favourite things about touring is getting to try the incredible variation of match teas across the world, so I'm very much looking forward to sampling the eclectic mix of food enjoyed by communities across England and Wales with Taste of Cricket."