ECB launches 'Taste of Cricket' initiative to celebrate inclusion and diversity in grassroots cricket

Taste of Cricket will be a celebration of diversity within the sport, with special match tea events taking place at clubs across England and Wales; the ECB is also offering fans the chance for their match tea recipe to be included in a cookbook released in time for Christmas
Wednesday 12 June 2024 23:36, UK
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has launched its 'Taste of Cricket' initiative, which will see over 100 recreational clubs across England and Wales open up their doors to their local communities for special match tea events.
Part of the existing 'Raising The Game' campaign, designed to ensure everyone feels welcome to play and enjoy cricket, Taste of Cricket will celebrate the unique relationship the sport has with food and its ability to bring communities together.
Taste of Cricket will be a celebration of diversity within the sport, with special match tea events taking place at clubs across England and Wales - where exciting twists on the traditional cricket tea will be served up, such as vegetable elawalu rotis, braai burgers and leek bhajis.
Beginning on Sunday June 30, the first eight Taste of Cricket events will be hosted at:
Following the summer festivities and in time for Christmas gifting, the Taste of Cricket cookbook will launch, featuring a range of beloved classics and innovative twists on match tea recipes, crowdsourced from grassroots volunteers, cricket and foodie royalty, and famous fans of the game.
The ECB is also offering cricket fans the chance for their match tea recipe to be included in the cookbook via www.ecb.co.uk/about/edi/raising-the-game.
Kate Miller, the ECB's chief communications officer, said: "Being one of the only sports that breaks play to eat, cricket and food are intrinsically linked.
"We know that across England and Wales, an array of communities enjoy cricket and bring not only their own twist on the sport, such as the innovation of tape ball from the Pakistani community, but also their spin on the much-beloved match tea.
"We look forward to celebrating the profound connection between food and cricket and the brilliant work that recreational clubs are doing to drive inclusion and diversity across the game this summer and beyond."
Adil Rashid, who last year marked his 100th T20 international appearance for England, added, "Food has always played a big part in my life - as someone of Pakistani heritage, some of my fondest memories are centred around mealtimes with family. So, to be a part of a sport that celebrates different cuisines and cultures in such a unique way is really special.
"One of my favourite things about touring is getting to try the incredible variation of match teas across the world, so I'm very much looking forward to sampling the eclectic mix of food enjoyed by communities across England and Wales with Taste of Cricket."