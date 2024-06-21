David Lawrence: Former England and Gloucestershire fast bowler diagnosed with motor neurone disease

Former England and Gloucestershire fast bowler David Lawrence has been diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

Lawrence, the first British-born Black man to play for England, featured in five Tests and a single one-day international for his country between 1988 and 1992.

He claimed 18 Test wickets across matches against New Zealand, West Indies and Sri Lanka, while he recorded figures of 4-67 in his solitary ODI versus West Indies.

Gloucestershire, where Lawrence is current president, confirmed the 60-year-old was diagnosed with MND earlier this month following a series of tests.

Lawrence, affectionately known as 'Syd', was born and brought up in Gloucestershire and played 280 matches for his home county between 1981 and 1997, taking 625 wickets.

Image: Lawrence played five Tests and a single one-day international for England between 1988 and 1992

Gloucestershire chief executive Will Brown said on the county's website: "Everyone at the club is devastated to hear of the news from David Lawrence and his MND diagnosis.

"David is an icon of the game, a club legend and a trailblazer as the first British-born Black player to play for England.

"More than that he is the best of people, kind, loving, considerate and an inspiration to all of us here at Gloucestershire.

"Working with him since he has been club president has been both an awesome and humbling experience - he has opened doors we didn't even know were there, helped us learn and become a friend to so many of us. That friendship is a very special thing and one I know we all cherish.

"I know I speak for everyone associated with the club in sending all our love to David, (his wife) Gaynor and all of their family and friends."

You can donate to the MND Association at www.mndassociation.org/skysports.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement on X: "We are saddened to learn of David's diagnosis. He embodies everything that is great about our game and all of our hearts go out to 'Syd' and his family."

The Professional Cricketers' Association will also continue to support Lawrence.

Ian Thomas, managing director of member services at the PCA. "David has been an inspiration throughout his cricket and post-cricket career and we have no doubt he will continue to fight and show his determination to fight MND.

"The PCA and the Professional Cricketers' Trust, the players' charity, will be here for David and importantly, his family, offering the best possible support."

Image: Sky Sports will celebrate the life of Rob Burrow on Friday evening when Leeds Rhinos face Leigh Leopards in Super League

Friday is Motor Neurone Disease Awareness Day, with the live Super League match between Leeds Rhinos and Leigh Leopards to celebrate the life of Leeds legend Rob Burrow, who passed away at the age of 41 on June 2 after suffering from MND.

Sky Sports will invite fans to make contributions to the Motor Neurone Disease Association during coverage, via an on-screen QR code.

Every day six people are diagnosed with motor neurone disease and every day six people die of the disease. There is no cure. The money raised as part of the MND Awareness game is hoping to change that.