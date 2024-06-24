 Skip to content

Andrew Flintoff's son Rocky Flintoff fires match-winning century in England Under-19s warm-up

England Under-19s claimed a two-wicket win over a Young Lions Invitational XI, with Rocky Flintoff's 106 helping them chase down 288; England U19s face Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series, starting in Chelmsford on Friday

Monday 24 June 2024 20:57, UK

Image: Rocky Flintoff produced a match-winning innings for England's Under-19s

Rocky Flintoff hit a match-winning 106 as England Under-19s chased down 288 to beat a Young Lions Invitational XI by two wickets at Loughborough.

The 16-year-old son of former England all-rounder Andrew hit eight fours and three sixes in a 111-ball innings which steered his side to victory after they lost both openers in the first five overs.

Flintoff and Charlie Allison put on 81 for the fifth wicket as they eased the Under-19s back into a game which was rapidly slipping away from them.

The apple hasn't fallen far from the tree in Andrew Flintoff's household, with son Rocky smashing bowlers for a series of sixes in a match for Lancashire second XI! (Credit: Lancashire Cricket)

They had come together at 52-4 in the 12th over and the partnership remained intact until Allison was caught by Travis Holland off the bowling of Archie Vaughan, the 18-year-old son of former England captain Michael, for 56 with the score on 133-5.

When Flintoff was finally caught by James Dunn, England needed only 14 more runs to win and Harry Moore, who finished on an unbeaten 45, and Tazeem Ali duly obliged to see them over the line.

Earlier, Vaughan had top-scored for the Lions with 85 from 83 balls, including 10 fours and a six.

Batting at four, he arrived at the wicket to join Kesh Fonseka, who made 54, with the score on 102-2 and departed at 281-9 as his side were dismissed for 288 with 11 balls to spare.

Flintoff's latest century adds to an impressive start to the campaign, where he followed a solid half-century for Lancashire's 2nd XI against Durham by making a maiden century with a 116 against Warwickshire at Edgbaston.

Andrew Flintoff's 16-year-old son Rocky reached his maiden second XI century for Lancashire against Warwickshire at Edgbaston. (Credit: Lancashire Cricket)

He is part of England's U19s for their three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, starting in Chelmsford on Friday before further matches at Hove on July 1 and July 3. A two-match youth Test series then begins at Wormsley from July 8, with the other taking place at Cheltenham from July 16.

Andrew Flintoff is currently part of the coaching set-up for England's T20 World Cup campaign, where they face India in the semi-finals. Watch live on Thursday from 3pm on Sky Sports Cricket (first ball 3.30pm).

