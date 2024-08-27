Josh Hull call-up is sign of England selection approach, says Nasser Hussain

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has backed Josh Hull to succeed after his call-up to the red-ball set-up ahead of the second Test against Sri Lanka.

Spotify Spotify , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spotify cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spotify cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spotify cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Leicestershire's Hull joins the team as a replacement for Mark Wood after the seamer was ruled out following an injury late on day three of the first Test at Old Trafford.

It represents a maiden senior call-up for the 20-year-old, whose left-arm pace and 6'7" stature have fuelled excitement over his long-term potential.

"I think it's an incredible story. He's made all three camps, 50 over, 20 over and a Lord's Test match," said Hussain on the Sky Sports Cricket podcast.

"It is very much this present regime, there is a disconnect from County Cricket stats and what they want. The only stat they seem interested in is pace and potential pace in Hull's case, he could get quicker.

"I am rushing to see wickets from Hull and he looks quick enough, he swings it, all I've seen is stumps flying everywhere in white-ball cricket."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Check out the funniest moments from England's first Test against Sri Lanka at Old Trafford

Hull made his first-class bow in April 2023 as he took four wickets on debut against Yorkshire, and has now been called up by England in all three formats in two days.

"Rob Key said the only stats he's interested in is pace. They are staying true to their left-field selection," added Hussain. "What they have done well is everyone they have selected have come in and done well, I'm hoping Josh Hull continues that.

"The only thing I think of sometimes is the lads sitting in County Cricket and thinking 'what about me?'. Sam Cook has nearly got 300 first-class wickets at 19 and will be sitting there (wondering)."

Hull's introduction comes after just 10 First Class outings, raising question marks over whether the opportunity may come too soon.

Hussain, however, insists the nature of the current England set-up can set him up to thrive.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A fan took an outrageous one-handed grab with a pint in his hand after Mark Wood sent a six into the crowd

"I think there is a danger of it, but it really depends on the environment he's going into," added Hussain. "Anybody we speak to that has had success going into that environment talks about that calmness and backing they all get.

"You don't feel like 'they're just having a look at me', you are made to believe you are a huge part of their future.

"James Bracey is an example who was picked, it did harm him and he spoke about it for a while after, he had a bad couple of games and he said it did really impact his cricket and his mental health.

"He wasn't ready for pundits analysing his keeping and batting, he got low scores and one affected the other.

"You would hope that in this environment, because they are so stubborn, and I use that word with this regime because I like them being stubborn, that if they do pick you I'd be very surprised if you were a one Test wonder."

Watch the second Test between England and Sri Lanka at Lord's, live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 10am on Thursday (11am first ball).

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.