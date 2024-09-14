Ireland vs England: Bryony Smith and Mady Villiers set tone as tourists win first T20I in Dublin

England coasted to a 67-run victory over Ireland in the first T20 international in Dublin as Bryony Smith and Mady Villiers made telling contributions with the bat.

Smith's 58 from 24 balls laid the platform for England's total of 176, with opening partner Tammy Beaumont sharing an explosive stand of 72 in 6.5 overs.

Seren Smale chipped in with 25 from 19 balls, but a mini-collapse saw England slip from 112-1 to 116-4.

Ireland's hopes of limiting England disappeared as Villiers crashed seven fours in an entertaining 13-ball 35.

Freya Sargent and Aimee Maguire took three wickets apiece for Ireland, but the record run chase always appeared beyond them as they were dismissed for 109.

Only Orla Prendergast, with 52 from 34 balls, offered any real resistance for Ireland, Ava Canning being the other batter to reach double figures with 25.

Ireland fell well short in being dismissed for 109 in 18.3 overs with Charis Pavely - one of four England debutants - claiming 3-19 and Issy Wong 2-14.

Image: Charis Pavely celebrates one of her three wickets in England's win over Ireland

As well as Pavely, Smale and Georgia Adams made their international debuts with Paige Scholfield lining up for her first T20I appearance.

"Bryony and Tammy were great up front," England captain Kate Cross said at the post-match presentation.

"Issy's had a really tough couple of years, she's showcased all her skills. The ball that got Gaby [Lewis] was an absolutely amazing bit of bowling.

"Everyone smiling has been my favourite element. Charis Pavely looked like she was having the time of her life out there."

The second T20I will be held in Dublin on Sunday.

England Women tour of Ireland - results and fixtures

