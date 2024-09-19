England vs Australia: Concern for hosts with Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell to come in ODI series, says Stuart Broad

Australia romped to a seven-wicket victory over England with ease in the first ODI despite some their most experienced players being absent from the squad - a cause for concern according to Sky Sports' Stuart Broad.

The Australian camp was depleted due to injury and illness with Josh Hazlewood managing a calf complaint, Nathan Ellis nursing a hamstring issue and Xavier Bartlett getting a side strain.

Steve Smith (32) and Marnus Labuschagne (77no) made the most of their return to the ODI set up after missing the T20 leg, with the latter leading the tourists to victory alongside the magnificent Travis Head (154no).

However, Australia still have plenty more power in reserve ahead of Saturday's second game at Headingley, with pace bowler Mitchell Starc and batting all-rounder Glenn Maxwell not featuring at Trent Bridge.

"Considering Australia played so well today and you bring someone like Starc or Hazlewood back into the bowling group, that's quite concerning for England," said former England quick Broad on Sky Sports Cricket.

"On the flip side, when I watched England bowl today, obviously Adil Rashid with great skill, but where are the breakthroughs coming from?

"Who is ripping a game open for them? Maybe Jofra Archer but I think there's a slight technical tweak he needs to make. He's slanting the ball in rather than bowling it with the seam up.

"Maybe those technical problems just sneaked into his game from not bowling a huge amount.

"England are using this as an experiment seeing what players are about and how they can do, but you go up the M1 to Leeds and Headingley can be a beauty of a one-day pitch.

"It will be runs galore with a quick outfield so England's bowlers will want to find a way."

Senior bowlers Rashid and Archer both finished wicketless, while Australia's spinners did the damage in the England innings with combined figures of 9-190 in 30.4 overs as fast bowler Ben Dwarshuis had to leave the field.

Head then took control of Australia's innings, driving, pulling and sweeping his way to victory as he hit 20 boundaries and five sixes.

"Australia will be very happy with that effort considering the players they might be able to bring back in," said former Australia captain Ricky Ponting on Sky Sports Cricket.

"Head is backing himself and not worried about the negative outcome. He doesn't think he can get out.

"Head has got the backing of his coaches to play that way and it's amazing what happens when that environment is created.

"In a way, he's a bit like [Ben] Duckett, the best ball you can bowl is the exact one he wants and that's why he is so dangerous.

"He's not playing safe anymore and is showing some really good signs."

Head: I've worked really hard

Head's innings represented his career-best score in ODI cricket.

He said: "I got a bit lucky at the start of my innings and Jofra bowled a hell of a spell. You know if you can get through it then a lot of runs are on offer, especially here, it's a beautiful wicket. I'm glad I could contribute.

"I thought we did a great job to get it to 315, it looked like it might've been a few more at one stage. It felt like we battled hard.

"The start was tough. I thought [Cameron] Green and Labuschagne were brilliant through the middle and the partnership with Smith was good.

"I enjoy playing for the guys in the shed and enjoy doing my role.

"I've worked extremely hard over the last few years and play the game quite relaxed now. I take it for what it is and it's coming off in my playing."

