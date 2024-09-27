England vs Australia: Liam Livingstone has shown selectors he should be part of ODI squads, says Stuart Broad

Liam Livingstone's blistering 62 not out has shown the England selectors why he should be part of the white-ball squads, says former quick Stuart Broad.

Livingstone hit a spectacular cameo that contained three boundaries and seven sixes to help England post a mammoth 312-5 in a rain-affected encounter, and his half-century was the fastest ever in ODI cricket at Lord's.

The weather reduced the match to 39 overs-a-side but England still posted eight more runs than Australia's 304-7 during a full 50-over stint in Durham in the third ODI.

Livingstone was not included in the original one-day squad but after Jos Buttler's calf injury prevented him from taking part, the Lancashire batting all-rounder was called up.

"That's exactly what England want from Livingstone," said Broad on Sky Sports Cricket.

"We have to remember that Livingstone wasn't even in the original squad.

"He's shown the England selectors exactly why he should be in white-ball squads and hopefully winning games for England.

"He has always had superb strength, plays some really eye-catching shots, and is such a powerful striker of the ball.

"Sometimes it can look like a hack or swipe, but today it just looked really calm and controlled, and he's hitting one of the best death bowlers in the world in Mitchell Starc.

"England want those players that can change their game and Livingstone is one of those."

Livingstone smashed 28 runs off the final over hitting Starc (0-70) for four sixes and one boundary which took England from 284-5 to a formidable 312-5 which they were able to defend inside 25 overs.

It was also the most expensive over by an Australian bowler in men's ODI cricket.

"I think Australia changed their pace too much. At Lord's you have to make subtle changes because generally the pitch offers you a bit," added Broad.

"Australia bowled a lot of slower-ball bouncers and someone like Starc, one of the best death bowlers, needed to be a touch wider to Livingstone.

"Those sorts of overs can change games."

Livingstone built on the platform carved by opener Ben Duckett who notched 63 and captain Harry Brook who made 87.

These efforts combined led England to a colossal 186-run victory and they have now levelled the five-match series 2-2 leaving it all to play for at their final meeting in Bristol on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

"It was set up by the batting group who were way over-par," Broad said.

"Once you get that platform, the bowlers can just express themselves. It was a great toss to win, it just nipped around and it was a superb effort by England's bowlers.

"What Duckett has been working on is hitting straighter because he knows teams are going to be fuller to him.

"A lot of the hard work he's put in has paid off because he knows the opposition will keep mid-on and mid-off up to him.

"Today was a great example of his hard working paying off.

"The selectors in both white-ball and red-ball cricket don't judge on 100's but about doing your role for the team.

"When Duckett is getting 60 or 70 runs, he's setting a platform for the team and that's his role, he's a run-getter and he will be frustrated he hasn't got more 100's but the way he's set the tone has been amazing."

Ponting: Livingstone puts bowlers under pressure

During the T20 matches against Australia earlier this month, Liam Livingstone notched scores of 37 and 87 helping England level series 1-1.

The 35-year-old has now brought that same momentum into the ODI leg, staking a claim for a more permanent role in the side, with the Champions Trophy on the horizon next year.

"I think that everyone who has seen Liam Livingstone play knows what he is capable of. I've seen him do this a number of times," said former Australia captain Ricky Ponting.

"It's the ball-striking ability, you just have to miss by a fraction and it's going over your head.

"When you're standing at the top of your mark as a bowler you know that and it puts you under pressure.

"It was high quality. We talk a lot about momentum and whatever momentum Australia thought they had, it was gone in those last four overs."

