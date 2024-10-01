Women's T20 World Cup: Danni Wyatt-Hodge helps power England warm-up win over New Zealand

Danni Wyatt-Hodge (35) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (31) starred with the bat as England beat New Zealand by five wickets in their final Women's T20 World Cup warm-up game; Watch every game from the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup live on Sky Sports Cricket from Thursday
Tuesday 1 October 2024 22:47, UK
Danni Wyatt-Hodge’s 35 helped England warm up for the Women’s T20 World Cup with a five-wicket victory over New Zealand in Dubai.
The White Ferns posted 127-4 from their 20 overs after winning the toss and choosing to bat first on the back of an unbeaten 64 from 46 balls by Amelia Kerr.
Lauren Bell struck first with the ball for England, dismissing Suzie Bates (3) and was economical in her three overs, conceding just 13 runs.
Sarah Glenn conceded just 16 from her full set of overs, also getting Sophie Devine caught behind for 24.
From there, the White Ferns stuttered before Izzy Gaze (26no) combined with Kerr to set a victory target of 128.
In response, England lost wickets at regular intervals but were always comfortable as Wyatt-Hodge's score, which she reached off just 19 balls, was backed up by 31 from Nat Sciver-Brunt.
Sciver-Brunt was the last of England's batters to depart with Dani Gibson's 24no seeing her side home with 18 balls to spare.
England now prepare for their first match of the tournament against Bangladesh on October 5, live on Sky Sports Cricket.
Elsewhere, reigning champions Australia took the West Indies' final nine wickets for 17 runs to go into their title defence unbeaten in the warm-ups.
Having been put into bat, Australia reach 144-8 from their 20 overs thanks to a 56-run stand between Annabel Sutherland (38) and Ashleigh Gardner (31).
In reply, Hayley Matthews and Qiana Joseph put on 68 for the first wicket, but 4-30 from Alana King helped spark a collapse which saw them dismissed for 109 to seal a 35-run win.
Deepti Sharma made an unbeaten 35 before taking one wicket for just two runs as India defeated South Africa by 28 runs.
India made 144-7 from their 20 overs, despite Ayabonga Khaka taking five wickets, and then restricted their opponents to just 116-6.
Thurs Oct 3: Bangladesh vs Scotland (Sharjah) - 11am
Thurs Oct 3: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka (Sharjah) - 3pm
Fri Oct 4: South Africa vs West Indies (Dubai) - 11am
Fri Oct 4: India vs New Zealand (Dubai) - 3pm
Sat Oct 5: Bangladesh vs England (Sharjah) - 11am
Sat Oct 5: Australia vs Sri Lanka (Sharjah) - 3pm
Sun Oct 6: India vs Pakistan (Dubai) - 11am
Sun Oct 6: West Indies vs Scotland (Dubai) - 3pm
Mon Oct 7: England vs South Africa (Sharjah) - 3pm
Tues Oct 8: Australia vs New Zealand (Sharjah) - 3pm
Wed Oct 9: South Africa vs Scotland (Dubai) - 11am
Wed Oct 9: India vs Sri Lanka (Dubai) - 3pm
Thurs Oct 10: Bangladesh vs West Indies (Sharjah) - 3pm
Fri Oct 11: Australia vs Pakistan (Dubai) - 3pm
Sat Oct 12: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka (Sharjah) - 11am
Sat Oct 12: Bangladesh vs South Africa (Dubai) - 3pm
Sun Oct 13: England vs Scotland (Sharjah) - 11am
Sun Oct 13: India vs Australia (Sharjah) - 3pm
Mon Oct 14: Pakistan vs New Zealand (Dubai) - 3pm
Tues Oct 15: England vs West Indies (Dubai) - 3pm
Thurs Oct 17: Semi Final 1 (Dubai) - 3pm
Fri Oct 18: Semi Final 2 (Sharjah) - 3pm
Sun Oct 20: Final TBC (Dubai) - 3pm
