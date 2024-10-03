Pakistan vs England: Ben Stokes' side look to match 2022 record-breaking Test series sweep on Pakistan return

Ahead of England's three-Test tour of Pakistan that starts in Multan on Monday - exclusively live on Sky Sports - we look back on their astonishing 3-0 series whitewash from two years ago.

England's 'Bazball' brand of cricket blossomed on its first overseas outing, sweeping their hosts in spectacular fashion - breaking a fair few records along the way.

Can we expect more of the same in 2024? Will we see a more refined approach or more of the same from Ben Stokes' side? And will Pakistan be more prepared for the onslaught this time out?

England smash 500 in a day to set tone for series

The first Test in Rawalpindi will always be remembered for a most remarkable, record-breaking first day's play which saw England rack up a staggering 506 runs!

Let's reel off some of the notable milestones secured: the first side to score 500 on day one of a Test, England's 506 also the fifth-highest total all-time on any day's play and the new record high in Pakistan, beating 417; Zak Crawley (122 off 111 balls) cracked the fastest hundred - off 86 balls - by an England opener in Tests; Ben Duckett (107 off 110), Ollie Pope (108 off 104) and Harry Brook (101no off 81) also notched tons, with the latter's maiden century briefly threatening Gilbert Jessop's 76-ball and 122-year record for England.

England would eventually rack up a massive 657 runs in their first innings, but the job was far from done. Pakistan too highlighted the placid nature of the pitch, boasting three centurions of their own in captain Babar Azam (136) and openers Imam-ul-Haq (121) and Abdullah Shafique (114) as they replied with a score of 579.

The 78 in arrears proved plenty for England to work with, however, as the tourists quickly cracked 264 in only 35.5 overs on the fourth afternoon, setting Pakistan 342, which would ultimately prove beyond the home side as James Anderson (4-36) and Ollie Robinson (4-50) spilt eight of the 10 second-innings wickets to fall to see England wrap up a most memorable 74-run victory.

Wood burst wraps up series as England edge second Test

As unconventional, eye-catching and entertaining as England's approach was in their series-opening win in Rawalpindi, there were a few twitchy moments on the final day of what otherwise looks a most emphatic of victories.

Saud Shakeel (76) and Mohammad Rizwan (46) had Pakistan within 167 runs of victory, with only three wickets down, at one stage. Even following their departures, that equation became 84 to win with five wickets in hand before Anderson and Robinson ran through the tail.

The second Test in Multan saw a similarly nervy finish, though this time it was speedster Mark Wood who was the star of the show, taking 4-65 which included a five-over spell of 3-17 either side of lunch on the fourth day which swung the game England's way.

After Brook made it two tons in two Tests for the series with his second-innings 108, Pakistan were looking well-placed to chase down their 355-run target when progressing their overnight score of 198-4 to 290-5, with Shakeel (94) again proving tough to shift until Wood denied him a maiden Test century when securing the vital - and somewhat controversial - wicket on the stroke of lunch.

Third umpire Joel Wilson deemed that stand-in wicketkeeper Pope had got his fingertips under the ball when taking the catch. It left Pakistan seven down, still requiring 64 runs to win and the tail offered little resistance after the interval.

Record-breaking Rehan's dream debut clinches series sweep

Make that three Test matches in Pakistan and three Brook centuries as the then 23-year-old truly cemented his middle-order spot for years to come, but this win in Karachi belonged to England's youngest Test debutant, Rehan Ahmed.

At 18 years and 128 days, the Leicestershire leg-spinner was handed his first cap and subsequently became the youngest man in Test history to take a five-wicket haul on debut as his second-innings 5-48 ripped out Pakistan's middle order and turned the game on its head.

After taking two wickets in the first innings, Rehan was reintroduced to the attack as Pakistan were three down and their lead having just passed 100, but that would swiftly become six as the teenager picked up the key scalp of skipper Babar Azam for 54, added Rizwan cheaply when nicking off to a peach of a delivery and then saw off Shakeel (53) for his third in the space of four overs.

Raheem would add Mohammad Wasim (2) and Salman Agha (21) after tea to clinch his magic maiden five-for, kissing the turf in celebration as his father Naeem too celebrated wildly in the crowd.

Left with 167 to chase, Duckett led the way with an unbeaten 82 as England - victorious only twice before in Tests in Pakistan, the last coming in the dark of Karachi in 2000 - won by eight wickets to seal a historic 3-0 series sweep on their first tour the country for 17 years

What can England expect from Pakistan in 2024 tour?

Pakistan's Test form going into this series is abysmal, having won only three of their past 17 matches, with their latest losses coming against Bangladesh, victorious over their hosts for the first time in Tests on their way to securing a 2-0 series sweep in August.

And of the three wins Pakistan did earn in that span, all were achieved across two tours of Sri Lanka, with the team now winless in their last 10 home Tests dating back to beating South Africa in February 2021. Such form has contributed to them falling to eighth in the ICC Test rankings, their lowest position since 1965.

"It's been horrible, to say the least," former women's international Urooj Mumtaz said on the Sky Sports Cricket podcast. "I don't think Pakistan themselves understand what their strength is. Their bowling has been an issue, their batting lacks prowess and there's concerns about fitness. It's a new low.

"We just haven't evolved as a red-ball side, let alone trying to catch up to Bazball and what the other teams are doing."

That said, former England captain Michael Atherton feels it will be tough for England to replicate their 3-0 whitewash from three years ago.

"They caught Pakistan cold last time with Bazball," Atherton said. "Pakistan are forewarned this time and I suspect will have some better plans up their sleeve.

"You'd have to say England are favourites but I do not think the scoreline will be the same as it was last time. I would be very surprised if it finished 3-0."

How might England line up in the series opener?

Crucially for the visitors, their talismanic skipper Stokes is set to feature in the first Test in Multan come Monday, though it is unlikely he'll bowl, which slightly complicates the balance of the side.

With Stokes slotting back into the batting line-up at No 6, and Jamie Smith taking the gloves at No 7, England aren't necessarily desperate for extra batting depth from the tail, which could result in all-rounders Chris Woakes, and his poor overseas Test record, and Rehan - despite his debut five-for on England's last tour of Pakistan - falling down the pecking order.

Gus Atkinson is guaranteed to occupy one of the four bowling spots after his stunning success this summer, with off-spinner Shoaib Bashir and left-arm spinner Jack Leach two of the others, particularly if it's a turning track.

That leaves the more pacier options of Brydon Carse and Olly Stone likely battling it out for one spot. Neither represent much of a guarantee, with Carse uncapped at Test level and the injury-plagued Stone having only played five times since making his debut five years ago - though two of those came this summer, seeing him the man in possession.

Joe Root provides a fifth bowling option with his part-time off-spin, and could become a more pivotal part of the attack as the second spinner if it is a more seam-friendly track prepared in Multan, in which case England would likely replace Leach with Woakes, the veteran preferred to Matthew Potts, who impressed during the recent ODI series against Australia but has yet to play a Test overseas.

Predicted England lineup for first Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (capt), Jamie Smith (wkt), Gus Atkinson, Olly Stone, Shoaib Bashir, Jack Leach

