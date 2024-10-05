Women's T20 World Cup 2024: England beat Bangladesh by 21 runs in Sharjah to start campaign with a win

England claimed a 21-run victory over Bangladesh in Sharjah to get their Women's T20 World Cup campaign off to a winning start.

Openers Danni Wyatt-Hodge (41) and Maia Bouchier (23) made a steady start for England, putting on 48, after Heather Knight won the toss and elected to bat.

However, Bangladesh's bowlers, namely Fahima Khatun (2-18) and Ritu Moni (2-24), made regular breakthroughs, dismissing the dangerous Nat Sciver-Brunt (2) and Knight (6) cheaply.

Nahida Akter (2-32) also contributed to Bangladesh's attack as five of England's middle and lower order batters fell in single figures as they limped to 118-7.

In reply, Bangladesh were quickly reduced to 17-2 with Charlie Dean (2-22) and Linsey Smith (2-11) striking early and removing their openers.

Sobhana Mostary (44) added resistance to Bangladesh's middle-order with a 35-run partnership alongside her captain Nigar Sultana Joty (15) but was dismissed lbw by Dean.

Sciver-Brunt (1-20) and Sarah Glenn (1-22) also claimed the wickets, picking up one apiece as England defended their lowest-ever total in a Women's T20 World Cup, restricting Bangladesh to 97-7.

England stumble against Bangladesh’s spinners

Bangladesh’s spinners were diligent during the powerplay, bowling 12 dot balls, however Wyatt-Hodge managed to find the boundary five times during her 40-ball cameo.

Bouchier was dropped at point on 16 by Rabeya Khan costing seven runs but the Bangladesh all-rounder made up for her mistake two overs later after the England opener holed out straight to mid-on.

Sciver-Brunt (2) was trapped lbw by leg-spinner Khatun (2-18), while skipper Knight (6) also failed to make an impact.

Wyatt-Hodge came down the wicket looking to attack but instead missed her shot and was stumped by Nigar leaving England 76-4.

Alice Capsey (9) attempted to reverse-sweep Fahima but was caught by Nahida at backward point.

Bangladesh continued their assault with Danielle Gibson (7) nicking left-arm finger spinner Nahida (2-32) behind and Dean (4) being stumped off pace bowler Moni (2-24).

Sophie Ecclestone (8no) hit England’s first maximum of the tournament, launching her first ball over long-on and was supported by Amy Jones (12no) as they added vital runs at the end of the innings.

England take control

Off-spinner Dean (2-22) was the first to strike for England, trapping opener Dilara Akter Dola (6) leg-before in the fourth over.

Smith (2-11) helped reduce the opposition to 17-2 inside the powerplay after Shathi Rani (7) was caught at mid-off by counterpart Ecclestone.

Bangladesh’s skipper Nigar only managed to add 15 before she was run out by Smith.

Without their captain they collapsed, losing four wickets for 36 runs as Bangladesh's lower-order struggled to make an impact.

Glenn bowled Shorna Akter (2) with a shorter ball that skidded on to the stumps while Smith picked up her second wicket in the form of Taj Nehar after she missed her swipe.

Moni’s stumps were disturbed by Sciver-Brunt’s cross-seam delivery that left Bangladesh 85-6.

Sobhana was Bangladesh’s main hope for a victory, top-scoring for her side with 44, but when she was trapped leg-before by Dean, their chances of a win quickly faded.

In the end, tailenders Khatun (5no) and Rabeya Khan (2no) had no chance to get Bangladesh the 28 runs they needed from the final over.

Wyatt-Hodge 'delighted' with the win

"It was really nice to get out there and delighted with the win, pretty tough conditions," said Wyatt-Hodge.

"We did well to get that total. A bit slow and a low surface, wanted to keep the intent and try and get as many runs as we could. You are better off just going for your shots and play with intent on that pitch."

England play South Africa next and Wyatt-Hodge added: "Every game will be challenging so it's really important that we learn from tonight and go again in the next game."

Knight: It's not going to be sexy all the time

"Conditions were pretty tough out there for batting and boundary hitting," said Knight.

"Few little bits we can do better but a pleasing performance and glad to get the win. It wasn't far off par. It's not going to be sexy all the time. We have to minimise dot balls"

Ahead of South Africa, she added: "They had a convincing win the other night. They've got some world class players."

