Darren Lehmann: Northamptonshire appoint ex-Australia head coach

Former Australia head coach Darren Lehmann is to take over county side Northamptonshire from February 2025, appointed on a two-year contract.

Lehmann played 27 Tests and 117 one-day internationals for Australia as a player, but is perhaps remembered more for his spell in charge of the national side from 2013-2018.

Lehmann led Australia to two Ashes victories and the 2015 Cricket World Cup during his time in charge, but resigned in the wake of his side's involvement in ball tampering in South Africa, for which Cricket Australia cleared him of any wrongdoing.

Image: A teary Darren Lehmann resigned as head coach of Australia in March 2018 after the ball-tampering incident in South Africa

The controversy resulted in year-long bans for captain Steve Smith and deputy David Warner, and a nine-month ban for Cameron Bancroft as well as a review of CA's methods.

On Friday, Cricket Australia announced that Warner's lifetime leadership for his involvement had been lifted effective immediately.

"Northamptonshire has a great history in our game and I am looking forward to meeting the players and learning about the club and its past and create our own history over the coming months and years," Lehmann said upon his appointment.

"The selling point for me is a group that wants to get better and follow their and the club's dreams, create memories and play at the highest level possible.

"I will encourage this on and off the field, as well as open door policy. I'm sure we will have success and fun along the way."

Image: Darren Lehmann pictured with Steve Smith and the urn after won of his two Ashes series wins in charge

Northamptonshire chief executive Ray Payne said he was delighted that someone of Lehmann's calibre will be leading the club over the next couple of years.

"We have excellent coaches who want nothing more than for the players to succeed on and off the field." he said.

"I am delighted we have been able to secure a new head coach with the history, reputation, skills and knowledge that Darren possesses. It is a real marker in the ground and demonstrates once again, the clubs desire to achieve to its highest level on the field.

"From our first conversation with Darren it was clear to see his passion and excitement for the opportunity and his coaching philosophy is something that aligns well with the goals of the club."

Lehmann has also experienced various successful roles outside of international management, taking the Deccan Chargers to IPL victory in 2009, winning the Big Bash with Brisbane heat in 2012-13 and as assistant coach in 2023-24, while he also won the Sheffield Shield with Queensland in 2011-12.

