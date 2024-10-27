England and Pakistan player ratings as hosts claim series 2-1 after emphatic Rawalpindi victory

Here's how we rated the England and Pakistan players out of 10 after the hosts' claimed a nine-wicket victory in the third Test in Rawalpindi and clinched the series 2-1.

Zak Crawley - 4 out of 10

England's opener is usually reliable but Crawley's difficulties against spin became apparent, making scores of just 29 and two in the third Test, and both times he was removed by Noman Ali (6-42).

"Zak Crawley's position should come under threat," said Sky Sports' Nasser Hussain.

"But when I say that, people say, 'I think he'll be alright in Australia'. Well, that doesn't matter this month. How are you going to play this month?"

The series started well for Crawley in Multan where he posted 78, albeit on an extremely batting friendly flat wicket where Harry Brook added 317 and Joe Root 262. However, he then plateaued, adding only 27 and three in the second Test.

Despite this, he received backing from England head coach Brendon McCullum who told Sky Sports Cricket: "Zak [Crawley] was brilliant for us.

"In spinning conditions he was as good as anyone and players can get in a rut sometimes and a bowler can have it over you. That can happen but we have no doubt that our batting group is the best we've got."

Ben Duckett - 7

Out of the two England openers, Duckett posed the biggest threat because of his ability to play against spin, utilising his 10 different sweep shots. He hit 52 and 12 in Rawalpindi and across the series tallied 33 boundaries and one six.

Spinning wickets may be Bazball's 'kryptonite', but they certainly aren't Duckett's.

Ollie Pope - 4

England's vice-captain only managed scores in single figures - three and one - across both innings in the third Test. The only other player to do that in the third Test was leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed.

He was dismissed by Sajid Khan (4-69) and Ali and only lasted 30 minutes at the crease in the final Test.

Joe Root - 6

Root's 33 in the second innings was England's highest score as he added much-needed runs to an otherwise faltering batting line-up.

The Yorkshireman also made contributions in the field, taking a catch which saw off Saim Ayub (19) but ultimately, like the rest of England's top-order, his weaknesses against spin were exposed.

Harry Brook - 5

The 25-year-old batter scored 34 boundaries and three sixes across the series, the highest of any England player.

However, his struggles against spin were also evident as he was dismissed by Sajid and Noman for five and 26 respectively in the third Test.

Ben Stokes (c) - 5

Defeat in Pakistan is England's second series loss under captain Ben Stokes and McCullum, both of which have come in the sub-continent - the first in India earlier this year where they fell to a 4-1 loss.

Stokes' captaincy has been excellent and the first time he looked truly perplexed was when Pakistan's tailenders, Sajid, Noman and Saud, rattled through England's spinners on day two which, in retrospect, led the hosts to victory.

The Durham all-rounder has continued to back his team but admitted their approach did not work.

Jamie Smith (wk) - 7

Smith continues to stride on for England. He hit a brilliant 89 after his side collapsed to give them hope and has consistently bridged the gap between the middle and lower order with his heavy hitting.

His glovework has also been impressive having taken eight catches throughout the series.

Gus Atkinson - 7

The Surrey quick finished the third Test with figures of 2-22 and earned the big scalp of Pakistan's centurion Saud Shakeel (134).

Across the series, Atkinson has taken six wickets after being rested in the second Multan Test, most of which came during the first game in southern Pakistan where seam played a bigger role.

Rehan Ahmed - 8

Bowling in Pakistan clearly brings Rehan great joy. He enjoyed success in 2022 when England completed a 3-0 whitewash and built on it this time round.

The Leicestershire leg-spinner finished with 4-66 and was the main spin threat for England.

Jack Leach - 6

The Somerset spinner provided vital experience in the spin unit but was unable to be as threatening with the ball as usual.

His total figures in Rawalpindi were 2-132 which included only two maidens and, on a wicket that aided spin, he was unable to deliver.

"Leach must look at their left-arm spinner Noman Ali and look at his changes of pace and his beautiful subtle variations and the way he out-thinks batters and deceives them in the air before it lands," said Hussain.

"Leach, year after year, ball after ball, over after over, bowls it at the same pace and thinks the wicket will do the rest."

Shoaib Bashir - 7

For someone who is learning on the job, England's off-spinner is doing a pretty good job. Bashir's first overseas tour was to India in January where he enjoyed plenty of success and his upward trajectory continued in Pakistan.

He finished with figures of 3-139, leaking only seven more runs for one more wicket than his Somerset team-mate.

Overall, he finished the series with nine wickets, while Leach had 16.

Pakistan's spinners star in series victory

Image: Pakistan's Noman Ali (left) and Sajid Khan (right) celebrate after sharing 19 wickets in their nine-wicket victory over England

Abdullah Shafique - 4

Pakistan’s opener made scores of 14 and five not out during the third Test and has been unable to build on his century that he notched during the first game in Multan.

Abdullah has not been able to provide Pakistan’s top order with enough resilience, with the middle forced to make amends.

Out of the 27 balls he faced during Pakistan's first innings in Rawalpindi, the 24-year-old scored one boundary before being trapped leg-before by Bashir.

Saim Ayub - 4

The 22-year-old made scores of 19 and eight and suffered a similar problem to his opening partner, unable to add resistance to the top order.

With the hosts chasing just 36 runs to win the second innings, he was trapped in front by Leach, who also dismissed him during his first outing.

Shan Masood (c) - 9

Pakistan’s skipper really did play a captain’s knock.

His side were already on the brink of victory, their first over England since 2015, and he smashed 23 not out off six balls, including his maximum off Bashir over long-off to seal the series.

The decision to name an unchanged spin-heavy attack paid dividends too as he captained Noman and Sajid brilliantly. It is Masood’s first series victory as Pakistan’s Test skipper and it will surely be a memorable one too.

"He had six defeats on the bounce. If you lose the seventh in Multan from a very strong position, that's almost a position from which you cannot come back as a captain,” said Sky Sports’ Michael Atherton.

"That was a hugely-important victory for him and gives him breathing space.”

Kamran Ghulam - 4

The 29-year-old hit a brilliant maiden Test ton on debut in Multan but was unable to find that rhythm in Rawalpindi.

He was bowled on just three by Atkinson and was only one of three players in Pakistan’s first innings who were dismissed in single figures.

Saud Shakeel - 9

With Pakistan wobbling on 99-4, the 29-year-old injected calmness and clarity into their innings.

He posted 134 off 223 balls, an innings which predominantly consisted of singles as he brought up his fourth Test ton.

Saud was eventually removed by Atkinson but had done enough, contributing to almost a third of Pakistan’s 344 all out.

Mohammad Rizwan (wk) - 6

Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batter added 25 runs, hitting one boundary and one six during his 46-ball outing.

However, it was his glovework that was more impressive as he finished the 'Pindi Test with three catches and two stumpings.

Salman Ali Agha - 4

The 30-year-old all-rounder was unable to perform with the bat as he has done previously in the series. He only managed to hit one off the nine deliveries he faced before being trapped lbw by Ahmed.

However, he did take two vital catches in the field which saw Stokes dismissed for 12 in the first innings and Pope out for one in the second.

Aamer Jamal - 4

Pakistan’s all-rounder was not needed in the seam bowling department with a turning pitch. He added 14 runs to Pakistan’s tally but when his performance is compared with his fellow tailenders, he was unable to add defining resistance.

Sajid Khan - 10

Pakistan’s star off-spinner quite literally gave blood, sweat and tears to their victory.

On day two in Rawalpindi, Sajid was struck by an Ahmed delivery below the grill, requiring four stitches. His shirt was covered in blood but he continued to bat, sharing a belligerent 72-run partnership with Saud.

His 48 not out included two boundaries and four sixes as he motored the game beyond England’s control.

He finished the third Test with another 10-wicket haul and has taken 19 scalps in total, having featured in just the final two Tests.

Noman Ali - 10

The only thing Sajid and Noman, Pakistan’s other brilliant off-spinner, have in common is their brilliance.

Their character and style is completely different.

Noman finished in Rawalpindi with nine scalps and a total of 20 across the Tests. He ripped through England’s top and middle order to help his side gain revenge on the 3-0 thrashing by England in 2022.

And it was not just with the ball. Like Sajid, he contributed with the bat also, hitting a stunning 45 in an 88-run stand with Saud.

"Noman and Sajid have ripped this series large. Bashir and Leach have been out-bowled,” said Atherton.

"They have been beautiful to watch. They are very different.

"Cricket reveals character and you can see Sajid is very expressive and passionate yet still street smart.

"Noman is more old-fashioned flight and guile bowler.”

Zahid Mehmood - 3

Seam bowler Zahid only bowled a total of 16 overs throughout the two Tests on the spin-friendly pitch, compared to Sajid’s 90.4 and Noman’s 90.5.

It was not necessarily his own fault that the conditions favoured the spinners and he was rewarded with the big scalp of Smith (89), the only wicket he took in the series.

What's next for England?

England's white-ball side head to the West Indies for three one-day internationals and a five-match T20 series, with the ODIs set to start in Antigua on Thursday October 31.

As for Stokes' Test team, they are next in action in New Zealand for a three-match tour that begins in Christchurch on Thursday November 28.

Pakistan vs England Test series

First Test: Multan - England won by an innings and 47 runs

Second Test: Multan - Pakistan won by 152 runs

Third Test: Rawalpindi - Pakistan won by nine wickets