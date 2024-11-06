David Warner: Sydney Thunder name batter as captain for new Big Bash League season after lifetime leadership ban lifted

David Warner has been named of the captain of Big Bash League team Sydney Thunder, two weeks after his lifetime leadership ban following his involvement in the 2018 Australian 'Sandpapergate' ball-tampering scandal was lifted.

On October 25, an independent three-member review panel unanimously ruled that Warner had met the necessary criteria to have the ban barring him holding an leadership role in Australian cricket for devising a plan to change the condition of the ball using sandpaper during a Test against South Africa in 2018 removed.

Warner, 38, bowed out of Test cricket in January - although has subsequently left the door open to a future return - and said he wanted to continue wanted to play in Twenty20 league games.

The opening batter originally captained Sydney Thunder once when they were formed in 2011 and replaces Chris Green in the role for the 2024-25 season, which starts in December.

Warner has skippered sides in international T20 cricket events since his leadership ban in the Australian game was issued six years ago.

"Captaining the Thunder again this season means a lot to me," said Warner.

"I was part of the team from the start, and now to be back with that 'C' next to my name feels fantastic. I'm looking forward to leading from the front and sharing my experience with the young talent coming through.

"I want to compliment the way Greeny [Chris Green] led from the front. He's an exceptional talent with fantastic leadership qualities. Jason Sangha, too, before his injury. I gained great insight from both, and I know they're guys I can lean on this season."

General manager Trent Copeland said: "This is a huge moment for David and for our club. It's not only about his career; it's about the legacy he's creating, especially for his family and the next generation of players.

"For the fans in Western Sydney who've long recognised David as a Thunder legend, it's a special moment to now see him as their captain."

Warner will lead the side in their first match of the new BBL season against Adelaide Strikers on December 17.

