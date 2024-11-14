West Indies vs England: Tourists clinch series with edgy three-wicket win in third T20 international in St Lucia

England wrapped up a series win over West Indies as an edgy three-wicket win in the third T20 international in St Lucia earned them an unassailable 3-0 lead with two to play.

Chasing a seemingly modest target of 146, England twice looked in trouble, when reduced to 37-3 inside the six-over powerplay and then at 75-4 in the 11th over.

But 41 from Sam Curran and 39 for Liam Livingstone - dropped twice by Nicholas Pooran on six and eight, and again by Shimron Hetmyer on 21 - proved pivotal in steering England over the line.

Image: West Indies wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran twice dropped Liam Livingstone early on in his innings

Earlier, after Jos Buttler won a third toss in a row, Saqib Mahmood (3-17) picked up three more wickets in the opening powerplay to take his tally to nine for the series - eight of those coming in across some devastating opening spells.

That, combined with some rash strokeplay from the West Indies top order, certainly didn't help the hosts' cause as they subsided to 37-5 before an enterprising half century from captain Rovman Powell helped rescue the innings somewhat.

Score summary - England beat West Indies by three wickets West Indies 145-8 in 20 overs: Rovman Powell (54 off 41 balls), Romario Shepherd (30 off 28); Saqib Mahmood (3-17), Jamie Overton (3-20) England 149-7 in 19.2 overs: Phil Salt (41 off 26 balls), Liam Livingstone (39 off 28), Will Jacks (32 off 33); Akeal Hosein (4-22)

Shai Hope (4) was run out by some Jacob Bethell brilliance in the opening over, Jofra Archer (1-25) clean-bowled Pooran (7), while Roston Chase (7) nicking off to slip was the pick of Mahmood's wickets - with Evin Lewis (3) and Hetmyer (2) both out to soft dismissals.

Powell countered, cracking four sixes and three boundaries in his 54 from 41 deliveries, sharing in a vital 73-run stand with Romario Shepherd (30 off 28 balls).

Jamie Overton (3-20) ended the partnership as he took two wickets in an over, Shepherd out lbw before Gudakesh Motie fell for a three-ball duck. The burly England all-rounder then added the key scalp of Powell in his next.

Alzarri Joseph (21no off 19) helped spark a late boundary surge on his return to the West Indies side after serving a two-game suspension but their total of 145-8 looked to be below par, that is until England's reply got off to a faltering start.

Phil Salt, Jos Buttler and Bethell all departed for four, Akeal Hosein (4-22) dismissing both of the touring side's match-winners from the opening two T20s before Bethell nicked off to Alzarri (1-37).

Image: Sam Curran cracked three fours and one six in a 26-ball 41 to steer England towards a series-clinching win

Curran, who averaged 43 with the bat in the preceding ODI series, provided another valuable contribution with the bat, while Will Jacks (32) too helped steady the ship - though the opener will be kicking himself for not cashing in on another decent start in the series.

Terrance Hinds (1-30) dismissed Curran to claim his maiden international wicket, while Dan Mousley (8) came and went cheaply to briefly have England rattled again, and though Hosein finally added Livingstone late on, the earlier errors in the field proved too costly as the visitors inched over the line to take the series.

Buttler hails team effort after series win

England captain Jos Buttler:

"It has been a collective effort to win the series, which is fantastic. We have set the tone so well with the ball - Saqib and Jofra, in particular, with early wickets and putting West Indies under pressure.

"I think we are in a really strong place. There are obviously a few guys who aren't here so there is great competition for places and it has been nice to see the growth of players here.

"I thought Sam Curran batted outstandingly today, really maturely, scored really well. Different players have put their hand up which is great."

Powell: Windies have not been smart enough

West Indies captain Rovman Powell:

"We keep losing wickets in the powerplay, losing wickets in clusters. It is disappointing. It didn't come off today.

"I think it's about being our natural selves. We are strokeplayers and will be aggressive but that little element of being smart is missing.

"The execution with the ball was proper, against quality English batters. We have to take more catches, keep getting better as individuals."

West Indies vs England schedule (all times UK and Ireland)