South Africa vs England: Off-spinner Charlie Dean 'coming into her own' ahead of ODI tour
Off-spinner Charlie Dean took six wickets across England's 3-0 T20 series whitewash against South Africa; All-rounder Freya Kemp sent home to prepare for Ashes tour; watch the first ODI between England and South Africa on Wednesday, December 4, live on Sky Sports
Tuesday 3 December 2024 20:06, UK
Charlie Dean believes she is "coming into her own" as the off-spinner looks to replicate England's T20 success in the upcoming ODI series against South Africa.
The 23-year-old took six wickets across England's 3-0 series whitewash over the Proteas last week in the first all-format series since the Ashes in 2023, with the ODI leg starting on Wednesday live on Sky Sports.
Dean signed her first central contract with England in November 2022 and has since earned 69 caps and has taken 108 wickets.
"I'm starting to come into my own a little more and I'm feeling more confident in the powerplay," Dean said.
"I think I've also been able to park it when I get hit for runs. In T20 cricket, that's pretty inevitable. But if I can keep trying to get wickets and do what I do best then it will come together.
"I'm really looking forward to the ODI's. It's probably my favourite format of cricket so it'll be nice to play a bit of a longer format, have a 10-over spell and really get into the battle of the game."
England's bowlers showed their dominance in the third and final T20 in Centurion, taking four wickets in the powerplay to reduce South Africa to 42-4 before initiating a lower-order collapse which saw the hosts 124 all out. Heather Knight's side then reached their target with 9.3 overs to spare.
Dean combined with fellow spinner Sophie Ecclestone (1-16), Lauren Bell (2-24), Freya Kemp (1-29) and Lauren Filer (1-28) to leave South Africa's dugout shell-shocked.
"I feel very lucky to be bowling alongside Ecclestone and Glennie [Sarah Glenn] was rested, but she's a huge part of our bowling attack. We work really well together," Dean added.
"It was a little odd today without Glennie but I think everyone really held their own.
"I think it was brilliant both Laurens were leading the team attack and they started brilliantly, taking early wickets in the powerplay."
Knight: England not looking too far ahead
England's series against South Africa will be their last all-format tour before they head to Australia for the Ashes in January 2025.
However, England captain Heather Knight said the team are focussed on the challenge ahead of them and hopes that success in South Africa will help build confidence ahead of the Ashes.
"I think how we've gone about it, particularly in the last two games, has been really pleasing - it's exactly how we want to go about things," said Knight.
"We probably haven't played a huge amount of ODI cricket recently, but it's a format I really enjoy playing so everyone's pretty excited to get into the longer format and have a little bit more time to execute our skills.
"With the Ashes [in January], we're not looking too far ahead.
"Continuing to have success on this tour is naturally going to be the best way that we're going to build into the Ashes."
All-rounder Freya Kemp was also sent home from South Africa to prepare for the Ashes.
The 19-year-old all-rounder featured in all three victories but will play no further part in the tour.
"It wasn't originally part of the plan. We were hoping to obviously have her available for all three formats, she was in all three squads but obviously with her history of back injuries, she's someone we have to manage quite tightly and really look after her," Knight added.
"The decision was made that she wasn't going to be in a place to be ready for the one-dayers and the Test match. We're really gutted to lose her.
"She's a great person to have around the group and obviously a hugely exciting prospect for us.
"But the right thing for Freya was to go home and have a little look at how her back is going and then hopefully build towards the Ashes.
"We're really hopeful that she's going to be fit and available."
England in South Africa fixtures (all live on Sky Sports)
All times UK and Ireland
T20 series
- First T20 (East London): England won by four wickets
- Second T20 (Benoni): England won by 36 runs
- Third T20: (Centurion): England won by nine wickets
ODI series
- First ODI: Wednesday December 4 (12pm, Kimberley)
- Second ODI: Sunday December 8 (8am, Durban)
- Third ODI: Wednesday December 11 (12pm, Potchefstroom)
Test match
- One-off Test: Sunday December 15 - Wednesday December 18 (8am, Bloemfontein)
Watch England's all-format tour of South Africa live on Sky Sports Cricket. Stream with NOW.