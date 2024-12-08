South Africa vs England: Charlie Dean claims historic hat-trick as tourists level series with six-wicket win

Charlie Dean produced a historic hat-trick as England cruised to a six-wicket win over South Africa in the second women's one-day international in Durban.

Laura Wolvaardt (35) and Annerie Dercksen (29) guided South Africa to 72-2 before the hosts lost five wickets for four runs in a remarkable 12-ball spell, where Dean (4-45) became only the seventh English player in history and third woman to take a hat-trick in ODIs.

Sophie Ecclestone (3-27) and Lauren Filer (3-32) also impressed with the ball for England, with Chloe Tryon (45) the only batter to offer any resistance before South Africa were dismissed for 135 inside 31.3 overs.

Tammy Beaumont and Maia Bouchier put on a 69-run opening stand before both falling to Dercksen (2-22), seeing England slip to 82-3 after captain Heather Knight fell cheaply, only for Nat Sciver-Brunt (20) and Danni Wyatt-Hodge to quickly push the tourists towards their victory target.

Wyatt-Hodge finished unbeaten on 25 as England raced to their target of 136 inside 24 overs, seeing them level the three-match ODI series and set up a decider on Wednesday in Bloemfontein.

Score summary - England beat South Africa by six wickets South Africa 135 all out in 31.3 overs: Chloe Tyron (45 off 49), Laura Wolvaardt (35 off 50), Annerie Dercksen (29 off 44); Charlie Dean (4-45), Sophie Ecclestone (3-27), Lauren Filer (3-32) England 137-4 in 24 overs: Tammy Beaumont (34 off 52), Maia Bouchier (33 off 36) Danni Wyatt-Hodge (25no off 23); Annerie Dercksen (2-22), Marizanne Kapp (1-14)

Dean stars as England level series in Durban

England made the dream start after winning the toss and electing to bowl, with Filer bowling Tazmin Brits (five) and Suné Luus (four) inside her opening two overs to leave South Africa struggling at 14-2.

Wolvaardt took time to get settled in her 100th ODI start but put on a 58-run stand for the third wicket with Dercksen (29), who gifted England another breakthrough when she sliced a wide ball from Dean into the hands of Filer at backward point.

Dercksen's dismissal was followed by Marizanne Kapp (nought) picking out mid-on three balls later, before Wolvaardt continued the collapse when she inside edged off Ecclestone onto her own stumps.

De Klerk fell first ball after a wild slash brushed Jones' glove and was caught by Knight at slip off Dean, who then completed a remarkable hat-trick and left South Africa seven down after trapping Sinalo Jafta lbw.

Filer returned to bowl Nonkululeko Mlaba (four), while top-scorer Tryon added valuable runs and survived two DRS reviews before picking out short leg to give Ecclestone the first of two late wickets.

Beaumont and Bouchier made a strong start to England's run chase, with Ayabonga Khaka and De Klerk both experiencing expensive overs, while Hlubi followed a maiden by conceding 13 runs in her next as the visitors ended the powerplay on 57-0.

Dercksen was introduced into the attack and was immediately despatched by Bouchier for back-to-back boundaries, only for her to end the 69-run partnership when the England opener spooned the final ball of the over to Brits at midwicket.

Beaumont's innings ended when she gloved Dercksen behind to Jafta, while Knight (seven) was trapped LBW by Kapp in the next over to leave England three down, although Sciver-Brunt and Wyatt-Hodge added 47 runs in seven overs to take the game out of reach.

De Klerk ended Sciver-Brunt's 19-ball innings with England seven runs short of their victory target, before Amy Jones wrapped up a convincing win - the same margin they were beaten by in the opening ODI - by hitting two of the next three balls for boundaries.

Dean joins exclusive club with ODI hat-trick

The 23-year-old's hat-trick - across two overs - was the first by an Englishwoman in ODIs this century, following Carole Hodges in 1993 and Clare Connor in 1999, while James Anderson, Steve Harmison, Andrew Flintoff and Steven Finn are the Englishmen with ODI hat-tricks.

"I didn't realise I had a hat-trick earlier because it was the last ball of one over and then into the next, so it's pretty cool," Dean said.

"I am still learning, still growing, but I think I am becoming a lot more consistent in how I am going about my business. I am really happy to be contributing with the bat as well."

England captain Knight added: "We had a bit of madness in the middle, which was fun to be involved with. I was quite close to taking Charlie [Dean] off so I was glad I didn't! It felt like she was quite threatening with the drift.

"We got one wicket and I wanted us to jump in and get loads of wickets. It's how we want to play as a team, be aggressive and attacking. It was a great effort from the bowling attack."

England in South Africa - full schedule

All times UK and Ireland; all games live on Sky Sports

T20 series

ODI series

First ODI (Kimberley): South Africa won by six wickets

Second ODI: England won by six wickets

Third ODI: Wednesday December 11 (12pm, Potchefstroom)

Test match

One-off Test: December 15-18 (8am, Bloemfontein)

