Champions Trophy: England beaten by Australia as Josh Inglis cracks maiden ODI ton in ICC tournament-record chase

England suffered a devastating five-wicket defeat in their Champions Trophy opener as Australia chased down an ICC tournament-record target of 352 in Lahore, with Josh Inglis hitting a magnificent maiden ODI ton.

Ben Duckett had earlier set a new Champions Trophy record with a stunning 165 off 143 balls to help propel England to an imposing total of 351-8, but a banged-up bowling attack failed to defend it.

Jofra Archer (1-82) had numerous spells off the field seemingly suffering with cramp, while Brydon Carse (1-69 off seven overs) too looked troubled by a niggle, and though Jos Buttler was able to call on both during the latter stages of Australia's chase, neither looked at their best - and Archer dropped Alex Carey (69 off 63) when on 49.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jofra Archer missed dropped Alex Carey on 49 at deep midwicket, with back-to-back boundaries from Josh Inglis following to complete a nightmare spell for the fast bowler.

Had that chance at deep midwicket been taken, Australia would have been five down and still requiring 104 from the final 12 overs.

Instead, Carey and Inglis (120no off 86) shared in a match-winning 146-run partnership, the latter bringing up a magnificent 77-ball hundred as he helped steer his side to a memorable victory.

Score summary - Australia beat England by five wickets England 351-8 in 50 overs: Ben Ducket (165 off 143), Joe Root (68 off 78); Ben Dwarshuis (3-66), Adam Zampa (2-64) Australia 356-5 in 47.3 overs: Josh Inglis (120no off 86), Alex Carey (69 off 63), Matthew Short (63 off 56); Adil Rashid (1-47)

Duckett hits record ton after England inserted

Earlier, Steve Smith opted to insert England on a belting batting pitch at the toss, despite the inexperienced pace attack at his disposal - permanent skipper Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood missing from the tournament to injury, and Mitchell Starc due to personal reasons.

Left-armer Ben Dwarshuis (3-66) bagged a couple of early wickets in Phil Salt (10) and the newly-promoted Jamie Smith (15) at No 3 - Carey making the first of two stunning, leaping grabs for the innings to see off Salt.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the best bits from Ben Duckett's century against Australia in the ICC Champions Trophy.

Despite the breakthroughs, England were scoring at a rapid rate, with Duckett quickly into his stride on his way to a third ODI century and his highest score, superbly supported by Joe Root (68) in a 158-run stand for the third wicket.

Australia would have to wait until the 31st over for that third wicket to duly arrive, a marginal Root lbw to an Adam Zampa (2-64) googly confirmed as 'umpire's call' by DRS.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa trapped Joe Root lbw with a googly that was just clipping leg stump.

Duckett kicked on to his 95-ball hundred in the next over, but Harry Brook (3) came and went cheaply, Zampa's second courtesy of that second bit of magic from Carey in the field.

Buttler (23 off 21) put on 61 with Duckett and the pair just looked ready to launch in the final 10 overs when the England skipper perished in the deep to Glenn Maxwell, having struck the off-spinner for six and four earlier in the 41st over.

Part-time leg-spinner Marnush Labuschagne also snatched a couple of wickets late on, including that of Duckett's but England will have largely been pleased with their score of 351-8 - a new Champions Trophy record, but not for long.

Inglis rallies Australia to ICC record run-chase

Much like England's innings, Australia lost a couple early on, a fresh Archer accounting for Travis Head (6) - caught and bowled - and a fiery, fast opening spell from Mark Wood (1-75) the undoing of Smith (5).

Matthew Short (63) and Labuschagne (47), impressively rebuilt, keeping up with the required rate too, before suddenly being bottled up by England's spinners - both gone in the space of three overs.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Big breakthrough for England as Matthew Short hit one straight back to Liam Livingstone, who took a good low catch to his left.

Adil Rashid (1-47) accounted for Labuschagne, caught at cover, and Liam Livingstone (1-47) swiftly added Short, caught and bowled, reducing Australia to 136-4 in the 23rd over.

Prior to the match, it appeared England might be a bowler light in the makeup of their side, with 10 overs needing to be shared by Livingstone and Root, but they held up their end of the bargain impressively enough.

The issue instead lay with the struggles of their fast bowlers, with only Wood seemingly operating at full fitness - and Inglis and Carey quickly got their eye in and cashed in as a result.

Archer's drop of Carey was costly, and though Carse would take his wicket later in the innings, Inglis' sublime century and a typically swashbuckling cameo from Maxwell (32no off 15) fired Australia to a stunning opening win in Group B - and with 15 balls to spare!

Pakistan face India as one of the most intense sporting rivalries in the world takes centre stage again, in the unusual setting of Dubai, despite Pakistan serving as tournament hosts.

Live ICC Champions Trophy Cricket Sunday 23rd February 8:30am

And it's a vitally important game for Pakistan too after an opening defeat to New Zealand on Wednesday, and with India having won their opening Group A match against Bangladesh - watch live on Sky Sports Cricket from 8.30am, Sunday, ahead of play starting at 9am UK time.

In Group B, England are next in action on Wednesday when they face Afghanistan, also in Lahore, while Australia face South Africa in Rawalpindi a day earlier on Tuesday - both matches also live on Sky Sports Cricket.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - results and fixtures 🏏

Group A

February 19: New Zealand beat Pakistan by 60 runs in Karachi ⚫

February 20: India beat Bangladesh by six wickets in Dubai 🔵

🔵 February 23: Pakistan vs India (Dubai)

Pakistan vs India (Dubai) February 24: Bangladesh vs New Zealand (Rawalpindi)

Bangladesh vs New Zealand (Rawalpindi) February 27: Pakistan vs Bangladesh (Rawalpindi)

Pakistan vs Bangladesh (Rawalpindi) March 2: New Zealand vs India (Dubai)

Group B

February 21 : South Africa beat Afghanistan by 107 runs in Karachi 🟢

: 🟢 February 22: Australia beat England by five wickets in Lahore 🟡

February 25: Australia vs South Africa (Rawalpindi)

Australia vs South Africa (Rawalpindi) February 26: Afghanistan vs England (Lahore)

February 28: Afghanistan vs Australia (Lahore)

Afghanistan vs Australia (Lahore) Mar 1: South Africa vs England (Karachi)

Semi-finals

March 4: Semi-final - A1 v B2 (Dubai)

Semi-final - A1 v B2 (Dubai) March 5: Semi-final 2 - A2 v B1 (Lahore)

Final

March 9: Final (Lahore or Dubai)

