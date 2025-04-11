Ellyse Perry says England's new head coach Charlotte Edwards can bring the team back after the Ashes thrashing

Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry said she's disappointed to miss out on working with Charlotte Edwards at Hampshire, but believes she can turn things around for England as their new head coach.

The 34-year-old cricketing icon will play for Hampshire Hawks in this summer's Vitality Blast in July after being confirmed as an overseas signing.

The all-rounder will be available for six Vitality Blast fixtures as well as two Metro Bank One Day Cup matches, while she will be able to play on Vitality Blast Finals Day, should Hampshire qualify.

"Without a doubt [there's a sense of disappointment], Edwards has had a huge influence on my career in the last couple of months, in particular since she started coaching at the Sydney Sixers [in the Women's Big Bash League]," Perry said.

"Even before then, I was really fortunate to play against her when she was with England, and she's been such a phenomenal figure in the women's game.

Image: Charlotte Edwards captained England to World Cup glory in the 2009 at Lord's

"From that respect, the chance to work with her wherever I can, I'd always jump on, but in saying that, there's no disappointment because I think it's a wonderful appointment for both England and Edwards."

Edwards, the former England captain, replaces Jon Lewis, who was sacked in the wake of the 16-0 Ashes thrashing in Australia over the winter as the tourists lost all seven games on a chastening tour.

Edwards led England to the 2009 50-over World Cup and T20 World Cup titles, while she also won three Ashes series outright in a 10-year spell as captain between 2006 and 2016.

Hampshire stint to provide experience for World Cup

Image: In 2022, Australia beat England to claim their seventh World Cup title

England and Wales will host the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup, with the 50-over edition taking place in India in the autumn later this year, where Australia will defend their title.

"Conditions-wise, there are some differences in the pitches and the way the grounds play," Perry added.

"Culturally, there are so many similarities between Australian and English cricket. I've had the chance to play in England quite a bit across my career, and I always love doing that.

Ashes results: How England were humbled First ODI: January 11 - Australia won by four wickets Second ODI: January 13 - Australia won by 21 runs Third ODI: January 16 - Australia won by 86 runs First T20I: January 20 - Australia won by 57 runs Second T20I: January 23 - Australia won by six runs (DLS) Third T20I: January 25 - Australia won by 72 runs Test: Jan 30-Feb 2 - Australia won by innings and 122 runs

"Playing T20 cricket here, I've also got an eye on the World Cup in England next year, so I'm excited for the chance to be here this summer.

"Everyone's really looking forward to that event. There's a lot of competition, particularly playing in India, that always brings a lot of challenges."

Perry: Edwards to 'bring England back' after Ashes thrashing

England lost all seven matches in Australia across January and February, with 3-0 sweeps in the one-day international and T20 international series followed by an innings defeat in the sole Test.

The tour signalled a new low for the England team with head coach Lewis and captain Heather Knight both departing their roles in the aftermath.

Edwards, who is said to have been the "outstanding candidate" for the job, is expected to announce a new captain in the coming weeks.

Image: A timeline of Heather Knight's time as England captain

"If you look at the class of that English team and the players they have, their best 11 is a formidable side," Perry said.

"I've got absolutely no doubt that they'll be a very different team this summer in England, but also in the World Cup in India.

"They're a group of champions, and you're always allowed to have some tough periods and challenges where you're a bit off.

"But there's a lot of class in that team, and that will show pretty quickly. It was probably more of a blimp than any kind of long-standing issue, so I'm excited to see how Edwards brings them back."

England Women's summer fixtures

All times UK and Ireland; all games live on Sky Sports

T20 international series vs West Indies (May)

First T20: Wednesday May 21 (6.30pm) - Canterbury

Wednesday May 21 (6.30pm) - Canterbury Second T20: Friday May 23 (6.35pm) - Hove

Friday May 23 (6.35pm) - Hove Third T20: Monday May 26 (2.30pm) - Chelmsford

One-day international series vs West Indies (May-June)

First ODI: Friday May 30 (1pm) - Derby

Friday May 30 (1pm) - Derby Second ODI: Wednesday June 4 (1pm) - Leicester

Wednesday June 4 (1pm) - Leicester Third ODI: Saturday June 7 (11am) - Taunton

T20 international series vs India (June-July)

First T20: Saturday June 28 (2.30pm) - Trent Bridge

Saturday June 28 (2.30pm) - Trent Bridge Second T20: Tuesday July 1 (6.30pm) - Bristol

Tuesday July 1 (6.30pm) - Bristol Third T20: Friday July 4 (6.35pm) - The Kia Oval

Friday July 4 (6.35pm) - The Kia Oval Fourth T20: Wednesday July 9 (6.30pm) - Emirates Old Trafford

Wednesday July 9 (6.30pm) - Emirates Old Trafford Fifth T20: Saturday July 12 (6.35pm) - Edgbaston

One-day international series vs India (July)