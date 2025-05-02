 Skip to content

Joe Root and Zak Crawley stutter with bat in County Championship action for Yorkshire and Kent respectively

Friday 2 May 2025 20:12, UK

Yorkshire's Joe Root during day one of Specsavers County Championship Division One match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday April 5, 2019. See PA story CRICKET Nottinghamshire. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use without prior written consent of the ECB. Still image use only. No moving images to emulate broadcast. No removing or obscuring of sponsor logos.
Image: Joe Root was dismissed for just one in Yorkshire's clash with Warwickshire

Joe Root's County Championship summer got off to a stuttering start after he was dismissed for just one in Yorkshire's clash with Warwickshire.

Root's England team-mate Harry Brook was also making his first domestic appearance of the season, and he hit 33 in Yorkshire's first-innings total of 205.

Ethan Bamber claimed five wickets for Warwickshire, who then closed on 161-6 from 43 overs in reply.

Zak Crawley was dismissed for just 21 during England's first innings on day two of the third Test against New Zealand
Image: Zak Crawley was dismissed for just six against Middlesex at Lord's

Zak Crawley did little to silence his England doubters by scoring only six against Middlesex at Lord's.

The Kent batter, who retained his place in the 13-man squad to face Zimbabwe later this month, was dismissed in single figures for the fourth time this season as his side were routed for 129.

Middlesex eased past that total and lead by 29 with four wickets down.

Spinner Jack Leach took 3-35 as Somerset dismissed Essex for 206, with uncapped England call-up Jordan Cox registering 26.

The hosts lost Archie Vaughan without troubling the scorers as they closed on nine, 197 runs behind.

Graham Clark led Durham's recovery from 82-4 just after lunch with an unbeaten 110 as they closed on 330-5 against Hampshire.

Australia batter Marcus Harris is now the leading County Championship run scorer this summer after an unbeaten 165 in Lancashire's 342-5 against Gloucestershire.

Harry Conway took 5-68 on his county debut as Northamptonshire removed Leicestershire for 304 before chipping away six runs from the deficit without loss at stumps.

Colin Ingram will return in the morning 80 not out after Glamorgan reached 336-6 against Derbyshire.

