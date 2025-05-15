James Anderson to make Lancashire return a year on from England retirement

James Anderson will make his comeback for ailing Lancashire on Friday, nearly a year on from his emotional England farewell at Lord's.

The country's record wicket-taker, and the most prolific seam bowler in Test history, has not played a competitive match since his farewell appearance against West Indies last June.

Since then the 42-year-old has worked as a bowling consultant to the national side, while also eyeing a return to playing.

He signed a new one-year deal with the Red Rose county earlier this year but missed the first five games of the season with a calf injury.

An initial prognosis of a month out was extended by two weeks but he is back for the Rothesay County Championship game against Derbyshire, where Lancashire will hope he inspires a sharp upturn in fortunes.

They sit rock bottom of Division Two and are yet to win a game, leading to Keaton Jennings stepping down as captain this week.

England quick Brydon Carse is also in county action in the next four days, returning to the Durham squad for their home game against Division One leaders Nottinghamshire.

Carse's stock rose exponentially over the winter as he impressed on tours of Pakistan and New Zealand but badly cut and blistered toes mean he has been on the shelf for the past couple of months.

England hope he can get a couple of games in with his county before returning to the squad in time to face India in a five-Test series that serves as the main event of the domestic calendar.

James Rew is another set to feature in this round of fixtures, with England releasing him for Somerset's game against Sussex despite featuring in the Test squad that plays Zimbabwe next week.

Rew was added to the party as cover for the injured Jordan Cox and, after joining a training camp at Loughborough, will only play in the event of another withdrawal among the batting group.

