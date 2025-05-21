England vs West Indies: Heather Knight and Sophia Dunkley lead way as hosts begin new era with comfortable win

A refreshed England side got their new era under way with an eight-wicket victory against the West Indies in the first T20I in Canterbury.

Former England captain Heather Knight (43no) and opener Sophia Dunkley (81no) shared a match-winning 91-run partnership which saw the hosts comfortably chase West Indies' 146-7 with 3.3 overs to spare.

By the 17th over, England only required seven runs from 24 balls with Knight hitting a boundary and Dunkley guiding her 12th boundary through the covers to seal the deal.

England vs West Indies, first T20I England 150-2 in 16.3 overs: Sophia Dunkley (81no), Heather Knight (43no); Afy Fletcher (1-27) West Indies 146-7 in 20 overs: Hayley Matthews (100 not out); Lauren Bell 2-29, Linsey Smith (1-18)

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews (100no) fronted the batting resistance after being inserted, hitting 16 boundaries and one six before reaching her third T20I century off the final ball of the innings, despite wickets regularly tumbling.

Lauren Bell (2-29) was the pick of England's bowlers, striking twice in three balls in the powerplay, whilst debutant Em Arlott (1-28) claimed her first international scalp as the tourists lost five of their batters in single figures and were unable to post a defendable total.

England will look to win the series in the second T20I in Hove on Friday, May 23, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hayley Matthews completes a stunning century off the final ball of West Indies' innings against England

England begin new era positively

The hosts made a speedy start to their chase as Danni Wyatt-Hodge (17) and Dunkley shared a 51-run opening stand to get things under way.

Wyatt-Hodge's aggression cost her as the opener moved well outside leg stump, missed her shot and was bowled by Zaida James (1-32) as the ball kept low and deflected off her pads.

Sciver-Brunt’s first innings as England captain saw her dismissed for a two-ball duck by Afy Fletcher after she feathered her sweep shot behind to Mangru.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Danni Wyatt-Hodge was super unlucky as the ball bounced off her back pad and onto the stumps

However, that didn’t sidetrack England as Knight and Dunkley helped England pass 100 easily, leaving the West Indies bowlers struggling for a breakthrough.

Fletcher and James were the only bowlers to pick up wickets as England collected runs all around the ground, wrapping up the opening T20I in just 16.3 overs.

Matthews’ ton leads West Indies resistance

England pacer Bell recovered quickly from her shaky opening over to dismiss Qiana Joseph (2) and Zaida James for a two-ball duck in the same over before.

West Indies’ debutant Realeanna Grimmond (4) was run out by Sciver-Brunt off Issy Wong’s (1-35) bowling after wandering out of her crease, gifting England their easiest wicket of the match.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England got their breakthrough against West Indies as they took two wickets in just three balls at The Spitfire Ground in Canterbury

Matthews and Shabika Gajnabi (11) shared a brief partnership worth 28 runs, but the latter was dismissed after working a slow, back-of-the-hand ball from Wong to the England skipper at midwicket.

Arlott fired a back-of-a-length delivery which saw Aaliyah Alleyne (2) caught in the covers, leaving the tourists faltering on 78-5.

Jannillea Glasgow (4) found the boundary off her first ball, but her innings was short-lived after she was run out by Wong attempting to come back for a second.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Realeanna Grimmond was run out as she was completely unaware of where the ball went and wandered out of her crease!

Mandy Mangru (17) provided much-needed resistance lower down the order with a 47-run partnership with her captain, the highest of the match, but was caught thanks to a stunning goalkeeper-esque catch from Bell at short fine leg.

Matthews was rewarded for her resilience as she hit two boundaries in the final over to reach 99 before pulling Bell to backward square a single before an emphatic celebration.

However, her efforts were in vain after a weakened West Indies side, who were without Deandra Dottin and Stafanie Taylor, fell to an eight-wicket defeat.

'Chase was calm and calculated'

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt:

"Happy days, I didn't have to do anything.

"I think the important thing was we managed to take wickets throughout the whole innings.

"Obviously, Hayley is such a big player for them, but I think stemming the runs by taking wickets at the other end was the method today.

"That chase just looked calm and calculated, and it was brilliant to watch.

"Sometimes I can feel pretty muddled and like everything is going pretty quickly but today felt pretty calm for me and I was just enjoying it."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lauren Winfield-Hill discusses Heather Knight's great performance against West Indies and how big this will be for her following her loss of captaincy

Matthews: I am happy with the 100, not the result

Player of the match Hayley Matthews:

"Obviously a good day for myself but unfortunate to not get the win.

"I think we were probably 15 or 20 runs short and weren't able to put in the partnerships we wanted in the middle.

"It was always going to be hard to defend. Unfortunately on the wrong end today.

"I am really happy to get a 100 today and hopefully I can carry the form throughout the series."

England Women's summer fixtures

All times UK and Ireland; all games live on Sky Sports

T20 international series vs West Indies (May)

First T20I, Canterbury : England beat West Indies by eight wickets

: England beat West Indies by eight wickets Second T20I: Friday May 23 (6.35pm) - Hove

Friday May 23 (6.35pm) - Hove Third T20I: Monday May 26 (2.30pm) - Chelmsford

One-day international series vs West Indies (May-June)

First ODI: Friday May 30 (1pm) - Derby

Friday May 30 (1pm) - Derby Second ODI: Wednesday June 4 (1pm) - Leicester

Wednesday June 4 (1pm) - Leicester Third ODI: Saturday June 7 (11am) - Taunton

T20 international series vs India (June-July)

First T20I: Saturday June 28 (2.30pm) - Trent Bridge

Saturday June 28 (2.30pm) - Trent Bridge Second T20I: Tuesday July 1 (6.30pm) - Bristol

Tuesday July 1 (6.30pm) - Bristol Third T20I: Friday July 4 (6.35pm) - The Kia Oval

Friday July 4 (6.35pm) - The Kia Oval Fourth T20I: Wednesday July 9 (6.30pm) - Emirates Old Trafford

Wednesday July 9 (6.30pm) - Emirates Old Trafford Fifth T20I: Saturday July 12 (6.35pm) - Edgbaston

One-day international series vs India (July)

First ODI: Wednesday July 16 (1pm) - Southampton

Wednesday July 16 (1pm) - Southampton Second ODI: Saturday July 19 (11am) - Lord's

Saturday July 19 (11am) - Lord's Third ODI: Tuesday July 22 (1pm) - Chester-le-Street

Watch England's second T20I international against West Indies live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event from 6pm on Friday (6.35pm first ball). Stream cricket with NOW