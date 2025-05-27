Charlotte Edwards: I have been impressed but ODI series will be crucial for England's World Cup hopes

New England women's head coach Charlotte Edwards says she was impressed with her side as they completed a 3-0 T20I series sweep against West Indies but acknowledges that the upcoming ODI series is the crucial preparation with a World Cup around the corner.

In her first series in charge, Edwards' side romped to victory in the first two matches before a closer 17-run win in the third T20I on Monday.

West Indies captain and player of the series Hayley Matthews was once again impressive, taking three wickets and then hitting 71 to keep the game competitive.

However, a stalwart knock from Heather Knight (66no) got England's score up to a respectable 144-5 - enough to get them over the line - as she played with an injured hamstring.

For Edwards, the T20 series has shown that her side have taken on her instructions to be "ruthless" with the bat.

"I think first and foremost we wanted to win the series 3-0 and I am really happy with that," Edwards told Sky Sports.

"I think we have been put under pressure by Hayley Matthews and I have been really pleased with how the bowlers have reacted.

"I have been so impressed with the batting unit, I have told them to be ruthless and when they get the opportunity to win games, to win them.

"I think we have done all of that.

"This was a slightly tougher day for us but the way we navigated our way through with the bat, got ourselves a score, and executed brilliantly with the ball...I was really impressed with us fighting and getting to a defendable score."

Wong and Arlott deserve their chances

Edwards also brought Issy Wong and Em Arlott back into the England set-up and believes both have proven their worth with ball in hand, the latter taking three wickets in the space of seven balls in the second T20I.

"I am looking at every way we can improve," she added.

"This is my first series with this team and I am trying to learn about players and roles.

"I want us to play the game in front of us and I think that is really important for me at the moment, not looking too far ahead.

"We have obviously got a World Cup in 12 months time in T20I cricket which is really important.

"But I want the players to play the conditions they are in and I think they did that.

"I think they deserve their opportunities to get back into this England team.

"I am really impressed with Wong.

"Arlott, we have all seen her in domestic cricket and how good she has been but to come here and look really at ease in international cricket is really pleasing.

"We have not even seen her bat yet which I am very excited to see."

On her selection philosophy...

While form is key for Edwards when picking her side moving forward, she admits some players do already have some "currency in the bank".

Despite that, she senses a "competitiveness" in the squad that is pushing all to be at their best.

"There is a number of our players who have got currency in the bank in terms of their performances," Edwards said.

"I feel there is a real competitiveness around this team at the moment.

"I think they have seen the selections we have made, the girls have worked incredible hard over this 10-day block, I have loved every minute of working with them.

"I think they are just pushing each other.

"Bell was unbelievable with the ball. Arlott the previous game- you can see this competition forming and there is Lauren Filer sat on the bench.

"This is exciting times."

The ODI series will be a 'crucial' learning

With one series win under her belt, all eyes will be on the ODI series which starts against West Indies on May 30.

This will be part of England's key preparation for the 50-over World Cup, starting in September. Without Nat Sciver-Brunt as a bowling option over the summer, Edwards will be using it to learn her best combinations.

"I feel these games are really big for us," Edwards said.

"We have probably got nine games before the World Cup starts so a lot of this is going to be about us getting the right balance of team.

"Nat won't be bowling in this series and she probably isn't going to bowl for the summer.

"She has got a bit of an Achilles issue and we want her fit and firing for the World Cup.

"It gives her a good opportunity to look at other options.

"We know we have got those options if and when Nat comes back to bowl."

England Women's summer fixtures

All times UK and Ireland; all games live on Sky Sports

T20 international series vs West Indies (May)

First T20I, Canterbury : England win by eight wickets

: England win by eight wickets Second T20I, Hove: England win by nine wickets

England win by nine wickets Third T20I, Chelmsford: England win by 17 runs

One-day international series vs West Indies (May-June)

First ODI: Friday May 30 (1pm) - Derby

Friday May 30 (1pm) - Derby Second ODI: Wednesday June 4 (1pm) - Leicester

Wednesday June 4 (1pm) - Leicester Third ODI: Saturday June 7 (11am) - Taunton

T20 international series vs India (June-July)

First T20I: Saturday June 28 (2.30pm) - Trent Bridge

Saturday June 28 (2.30pm) - Trent Bridge Second T20I: Tuesday July 1 (6.30pm) - Bristol

Tuesday July 1 (6.30pm) - Bristol Third T20I: Friday July 4 (6.35pm) - The Kia Oval

Friday July 4 (6.35pm) - The Kia Oval Fourth T20I: Wednesday July 9 (6.30pm) - Emirates Old Trafford

Wednesday July 9 (6.30pm) - Emirates Old Trafford Fifth T20I: Saturday July 12 (6.35pm) - Edgbaston

One-day international series vs India (July)

First ODI: Wednesday July 16 (1pm) - Southampton

Wednesday July 16 (1pm) - Southampton Second ODI: Saturday July 19 (11am) - Lord's

Saturday July 19 (11am) - Lord's Third ODI: Tuesday July 22 (1pm) - Chester-le-Street

Watch England's first one-day international against West Indies live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event from 1pm on Friday May 30 (1.30pm first ball). Stream cricket with NOW