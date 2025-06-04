England vs West Indies: Amy Jones and Tammy Beaumont centuries inspire series-clinching 143-run victory in second ODI

Amy Jones and Tammy Beaumont hit back-to-back centuries as an historic opening stand inspired England to a series-clinching 143-run victory over a depleted West Indies in the second ODI at Leicester.

Jones and Beaumont put on 222 for the first wicket in England's 108-run victory in the first ODI and made history by becoming the first openers to hit two 200-plus partnerships in successive Women's ODIs.

Five days on from her first one-day hundred in Derby, Jones hit 129 off 98 balls to claim her second, and was backed up Beaumont (106 off 109) in a first-wicket stand of 202 that saw England motor to 366-6 after 50 overs.

Second ODI summary - England beat West Indies by 143 runs England 366-6 in 50 overs: Amy Jones (129 off 98), Tammy Beaumont (106 off 109), Emma Lamb (55 off 45); Karishma Ramharack (2-52) West Indies 223 all out in 45.4 overs: Realeanna Grimmond (53 off 72), Jannillea Glasgow (44 off 24); Alice Capsey (3-41), Linsey Smith (2-27), Lauren Filer (2-44)

With injury and illness ruling skipper Hayley Matthews and big-hitter Qiana Joseph out of the game, Realeanna Grimmond (53 off 72) stepped into the breach with two stunning catches and a maiden half-century on her ODI debut to kick-start West Indies' chase of 367 for victory.

After Linsey Smith (2-27) ended Grimmond's innings the rest of the wickets were distributed among England's five other bowlers as Kate Cross claimed her 100th ODI wicket and Alice Capsey (3-41) wrapped up the tail softened by the pace of Lauren Filer (2-44) to earn the hosts an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Historic stand drives England to ODI series victory

Jones and Beaumont started in the same ominous fashion as the first ODI, bringing up their 50 partnership in just the seventh over, though Jones was given a reprieve when she was dropped by Grimmond on 43.

West Indies thought they had their first back in the shed when Beaumont was given out for lbw on 44 but, after a review, the technology showed the ball was going on to miss the stumps and the opener capitalised.

Image: Amy Jones - dropped on 43 - reached her second ODI century in 76 balls

Brimming with confidence from her first century, Jones smashed 20 fours on her way to a career-best score of 129 before she drilled one back to bowler Karishma Ramharack as the visitors finally made their breakthrough in the 30th over.

Beaumont followed suit in bringing up back-to-back centuries and went past the three-figure mark with a huge six over wide long-on but she was soon caught in the deep by Shabika Gajnabi on 106 as she tried to accelerate the scoring.

Image: Tammy Beaumont hit her 12th ODI century against the West Indies

Emma Lamb also brought up her first half-century since being reintroduced into the team as England passed 360.

Grimmond and Zaida James were looking to put their foot on the pedal from the off in an attempt to make inroads to their colossal target but the latter nicked Lauren Bell into the gloves of Jones.

Spinner Smith dismissed Shemaine Campbelle before getting Grimmond to further put the brakes on the West Indies scoring rate.

Jannillea Glasgow aimed to inject some energy into the visitors' batting performance with a quick-fire 44 from 24 balls but West Indies lost their final six wickets for just 69 runs, with Kate Cross picking up her 100th ODI wicket in the process.

Jones loving opening the batting for England

Player of the Match, Amy Jones (129 off 98 balls), told Sky Sports: "I loved it today. It was great fun out there and cool to be part of a big partnership with Tammy [Beaumont] again.

"I am enjoying opening. I know it's not easy and that you have to ride your luck and I did that today but it was good fun. I am enjoying the freedom.

"I am looking to stay nice and still at the crease and react to what's coming down. I have a lot of confidence and a lot of backing from the group. I am happy to go out there and express myself."

'Openers giving other batters pad rash!'

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt told Sky Sports: "Tammy and Amy put on another brilliant partnership. Batters three, four and five are getting pad rash!

"It is great to see them do well and put the team in a good position. It is always difficult to follow a big partnership, you think you should be going as quickly as they are.

"So Emma Lamb did brilliantly to settle herself and then go again [in her fifty]."

