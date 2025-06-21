England vs India: Ollie Pope's century gave me 'goosebumps' says Ben Duckett, as Jasprit Bumrah shines for visitors

Ben Duckett admitted he had "goosebumps" watching under-pressure Ollie Pope score a century on day two of the first Test between England and India at Headingley.

Pope entered the series against India under pressure in his no 3 spot, with many calling for Jacob Bethell to potentially take his place with one eye on the Ashes this winter.

However, Pope answered the questions with a defiant innings, scoring 100 from 125 deliveries with 13 fours, punching the air through gritted teeth as he clipped an inside edge to take him to triple figures.

His innings, which remains in tact heading into a pivotal day three, has been crucial in England clawing their way back into the contest after taking just three wickets on day one, however they still trail India by 262 runs having reached stumped on Saturday at 209-3.

For England opener Duckett, it is another display that proves Pope can be a "match winner" for his side and he was overjoyed to see his team-mate get such a special moment in front of the Headingley crowd following so much external noise.

"I had goosebumps for him," Duckett told Sky Sports.

"He is such a good bloke and I love batting with him - I am sure Crawley would say the same.

"You go one down and he comes in and takes all the pressure on you and scores quick.

"He is such a legend and such a big part of this team.

"We know there is noise outside the dressing room so to go and score 171 then 100 is something else.

"If he does get in, he gets 100s and someone like him at 3 against India, it is a no brainer.

"Popey scoring 100s and he did it away as well when we won- he is a match winner.

"It is a great start to the series for him."

Bumrah a 'cut above the rest' as he shows star power once again

The one thorn in England's side so far in their first innings has been the world's No 1 bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who ended the day on brilliant figures of 3-48.

A pearler of a delivery made Zak Crawley walk in the first over before he sent Duckett (62) on his way. Then, the crucial wicket came just before the end of the day as he dismissed Joe Root (28) for the 10th time in Test cricket.

Bumrah then thought he had made it four wickets in the final over of the day to send Harry Brook (0no) walking for a duck but it was struck off for a no ball, a late reminder of the brilliance England will face in the morning.

For Sky Sports Cricket's Nasser Hussain, it was the latest example of how Bumrah is a cut above the rest of India's bowling attack.

"With how unorthodox he is, they could have had more wickets if they had caught well off him," Hussain said.

"It will be a concern for India the drop off from when Bumrah is bowling to the rest.

"But it is a small sample size, the others will get into the series.

"Root was the big wicket- it was a poor short from Joe Root.

"You could tell from Root walking off that he had just opened the door.

"If they had got the Brook to make it the two Yorkies at the end, that would have been the lift for the dressing room needed as far as India is concerned."

