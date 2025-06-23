England vs India: First Test hangs in balance as hosts hunt for final-day Bazball-esque chase against world-class bowlers

England are hunting for another Bazball-esque Headingley miracle and their first Test against India hangs in the balance.

India's KL Rahul (137) hit his ninth Test ton and eighth overseas, whilst Rishabh Pant (118) became the first Indian to score centuries in both innings of a Test against England as the hosts closed day four on 21-0, chasing 371.

England need 350 more runs to beat India in the first Rothesay Test, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am on Tuesday (first ball 11am).

Asked if sharing the spoils in this series opener would be acceptable, England fast bowler Josh Tongue said: "No. I think we'll just go for the win.

"That's the clear message in the changing room. It's just being as positive as we can. They're going to bowl well at times, so it's just crucial we soak up that bit of pressure and reapply it again on their bowlers.

"I don't see why we can't chase that down. With our batting line-up, I feel we can chase anything down."

Tongue was the main reason for their hasty conclusion, wrapping up a triple-wicket maiden with the scalps of Shardul Thakur (4), Mohammed Siraj (0) and Jasprit Bumrah (0). He was decisive against the tail in India's first innings collapse too and is ready to lean into Ben Duckett's suggested nickname, 'the mop'.

"I've done it twice now, so I might have to start calling myself that," he said. "When the lower order is in, it's a good opportunity to get some wickets."

Tongue also saw fit to raise memories of captain Ben Stokes' finest hour as a Test cricketer, his 'miracle of Headingley' in 2019, where a magical century in third Ashes Test against Australia carried England to a victory target of 359 by just a solitary wicket in one of the most incredible Test match conclusions.

India's centurion Rahul believes it will be a "blockbuster finish" with the wicket playing tricks after four days of wear and tear.

"It's a blockbuster finish waiting to happen," Rahul told Sky Sports Cricket.

"When the Test match started, I felt like the wicket was a beautiful batting wicket and I thought this would go towards a draw. But today, the wicket has been playing tricks and there's a bit of rough there for Bumrah as well.

"If we can get a few wickets early in the first hour, it'll be a very interesting Test match.

"There's definitely going to be a result [tomorrow]. That's what England have said very openly [they don't want draws], and their style of cricket suggests that as well, so it gives us a good opportunity to pick out 10 wickets."

When asked about Tongue's comments on there being no scenario where a draw would be a good result, Rahul replied: "I agree with Tongue."

England managed to survive six overs of Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj (0-9) and Ravindra Jadeja (0-3) during the final half-hour of day four without losing a wicket.

"Getting through that new ball period is going to be key for England tomorrow," said former England fast bowler Stuart Broad.

"I think India have to be favourites on a day five pitch. They only need to create 10 opportunities, and they need to take their catches.

"But England will be talking themselves up in the dressing room and thinking they are favourites.

"[Shubman] Gill [India's captain] has a responsibility to use the bowlers well. They need to come in and whack the pitch as hard as they can."

The hosts now head into the final day needing 350 more runs to win with all 10 wickets intact, a tall order that would once have been considered mission impossible.

But it was just three years ago, in the early days of Ben Stokes' captaincy, that they hunted down a record 378 at Edgbaston against the very same opponents. Better yet, they did it for the loss of only three wickets and roared home in the 77th over.

