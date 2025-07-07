FREE STREAM: Sky Sports Cricket Podcast live from Lord's with Nasser Hussain, Michael Atherton, Ravi Shastri and Dinesh Karthik

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Join Nasser Hussain, Michael Atherton, Ravi Shastri and Dinesh Karthik live from Lord's for a discussion on the England's series with India so far

Watch the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast live from 5pm as Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton host from Lord's alongside Ravi Shastri and Dinesh Karthik.

The top points of discussion will be both men's and women's England vs India series.

Ben Stokes' side are 1-1 after two of their five Test matches after suffering a heavy defeat at Edgbaston on Sunday.

It is expected Jofra Archer will appear in his first Test match in four years in the third Test at Lord's on Thursday - live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10am - while Gus Atkinson has also been called up to the squad ahead of an anticipated return, giving the panel another big talking point in a big week of cricket.

Meanwhile, England women trail India 2-1 in their T20 series with two matches of a five-match T20 series remaining. Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt has been ruled out of the remainder of the series.

