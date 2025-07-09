England vs India: Jofra Archer picked for third Test at Lord's as bowler makes first long-form appearance since 2021
Josh Tongue drops out of side in only change for third Test as Jofra Archer makes a long awaited comeback from injury; England captain Ben Stokes hailed Archer's "really exciting" return; Watch third Test at Lord's from 10am Thursday on Sky Sports (11am first ball)
Wednesday 9 July 2025 12:32, UK
Jofra Archer will make his first Test appearance since 2021 after being selected in England's side to face India at Lord's on Thursday.
Archer replaces Josh Tongue in England's bowling attack, with the series level at 1-1 following India's emphatic win at Edgbaston.
Archer will earn his 14th Test cap and a first since playing against India in February 2021, since when he has been unable to play the sport's longest format due to a series of injuries.
England XI to face India in third Test
Ben Stokes (captain), Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes
It will be the 30-year-old's second Test appearance at Lord's, with his only other long-form outing at the home of cricket coming in a 2019 Ashes clash, when he produced memorable spells of ferocious fast bowling.
India are also expected to enjoy a high-profile addition to their bowling line-up with Jasprit Bumrah set to return after being rested for the second Test.
Stokes: Archer return a long time coming
England captain Ben Stokes welcomed the return of Archer as his side look to re-establish control of the series.
"Really exciting. I think it's great for English fans but also for Jof. It's been a long time coming for him.
"The way in which he's handled injury setbacks over that period, it's been very commendable and the way in which he's got himself back onto the field and playing cricket over a long period of time now, it's exciting to have him back.
"I think Jof's going to be pretty proud of himself that he's managed to get himself back here after two pretty big injury scares."
Stokes noted that there was no particular plan to limit Archer's overs bowling in the match.
"There's definitely going to be no preconceived ideas around he's only bowling spells of four or five, definitely not," he said.
"We've had two tough games, a lot of time in the field and got through some overs as a bowling unit. You get to this position here with back-to-back Test matches and you feel it's the right time to get some fresh legs in and it was exciting that we had the ability to be able to call on someone like Jof.
"Whenever he does get the ball in his hand, I think there's that change in the game. The opposition feel it as well because they know what he can do in a spell. I don't think there's any reason why we can't see Jofra Archer operating at a level like we've seen here at Lord's on his debut."
Stokes: We're coming to hit them hard
Stokes' side won the first Test brilliantly at Headingley before being well beaten at Edgbaston.
"This was always going to be a series [in] which moments ebb and flow, the results were going to ebb and flow because there are two very good teams going at each other," he said.
"We came out on top at Headingly and they've come out on top obviously in the last game. When you have two good sides going at it against each other you are going to see that. I don't think we feel like we have the edge over anyone. We respect our opposition whoever that may be.
"We'll be coming out this week trying to hit them hard and obviously trying to come away with a win."
England vs India - results and schedule
All games at 11am UK and Ireland; all on Sky Sports
- First Test (Headingley) - England won by five wickets
- Second Test (Edgbaston) - India won by 336 runs
- Third Test (Lord's): July 10-14
- Fourth Test (Emirates Old Trafford): July 23-27
- Fifth Test (The Kia Oval): July 31-August 4