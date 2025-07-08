England vs India: Sophie Ecclestone, Maia Bouchier recalled to hosts' ODI squad as captain Nat Sciver-Brunt provides fitness boost

Sophie Ecclestone and Maia Bouchier have been recalled to England's one-day international squad for their upcoming three-match series against India.

Ecclestone returns to the 50-over squad in place of fellow spinner Sarah Glenn, having not be deemed ready to play against the West Indies earlier in the summer as she made her comeback from a knee injury.

Bouchier hadn't featured since a disappointing showing during the Ashes over the winter but the Hampshire batter could now return to international action.

Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt is included as England reiterated confidence she will be ready to play a "full part" in the series despite missing the end of her side's ongoing T20 series with India because of a groin injury.

Lauren Filer, who like Ecclestone is playing in the T20 series, also returns to the 50-over setup having been left out against the West Indies because of a knee injury.

The series begins in Southampton on July 16, with games following on July 19 at Lord's and July 22 in Durham.

England head coach Charlotte Edwards said: "The squad has largely stayed the same since the ODI series against West Indies, but Soph [Ecclestone] comes back into the side meaning Sarah Glenn misses out this time around.

"We've also added in Maia Bouchier to bolster our batting line-up and continue to offer competition for places.

"This series is the perfect preparation for the ICC Women's World Cup in India this autumn, but it's also a series we're determined to win."

England still have two matches of their T20 series with India remaining, currently trailing 2-1 ahead of the penultimate fixture of the five-game contest at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Edwards, who was appointed in April following England's disappointing Ashes, added: "India have really pushed us during the Vitality IT20 series. We knew they would and we've learned a lot about the team in the three games so far.

"There have been some good moments but we're a team in transition and we need to keep working hard to do what we're trying to do more consistently, and for longer. That'll be asked of us again in the ODIs."

England Women ODI squad to face India: Nat Sciver-Brunt (captain), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith.

England vs India schedule

All time UK and Ireland; all live on Sky Sports

T20 international series

One-day international series

First ODI: Wednesday July 16 (1pm) - Southampton

Wednesday July 16 (1pm) - Southampton Second ODI: Saturday July 19 (11am) - Lord's

Saturday July 19 (11am) - Lord's Third ODI: Tuesday July 22 (1pm) - Chester-le-Street

