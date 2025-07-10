England vs India: Joe Root's cautious 99 helps hosts make steady start to third Test at Lord's
England's Joe Root top-scored with 99 not out off 191 balls; Captain Ben Stokes was seen struggling with groin issues while batting towards end of day one; watch day two of the third Test live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10am Friday (11am first ball)
Thursday 10 July 2025 18:44, UK
Joe Root top-scored with a cautious 99 not out to help England to a steady 251-4, whilst captain Ben Stokes suffered an injury scare on day one of the third Test at Lord's.
After winning the toss and electing to bat - only the second time Stokes has made that decision in England - Zak Crawley (18) and Ben Duckett (23) were both dismissed in the 16th over by Nitish Kumar Reddy (2-46).
Root (99 not out off 191) and Ollie Pope (44 off 104) helped to steady things for England, with the former becoming the first player to score 3,000 Test runs against India alone, as well as bringing up his 67th Test half-century.
India continued to toil, though, taking two more wickets, with Ravindra Jadeja (1-26) removing Pope and Jasprit Bumrah
(1-32) dismissing Harry Brook (11), on a wicket that was providing more turn and bounce than the flat pitches at Headingley and Edgbaston.
During the 81st over, play was briefly and bizarrely interrupted by a loveliness of ladybirds as England made it to stumps four down, with Root and captain Ben Stokes (39no) at the crease as the hosts look to regain a lead in the five-match series after India levelled at Edgbaston.
More to follow...
