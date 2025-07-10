England vs India: Ben Stokes' side show adaptability on 'anti-Bazball' Lord's day - but is captain's fitness 'a big problem?'

There was no thunderous run-scoring on the first day of the Lord's Test, far from it.

England's Bazballers usually career along but the rate on a sun-kissed Thursday was an old-fashioned 3.02 an over as the hosts closed on 251-4 on a slow deck after electing to bat against India.

An anti-Bazball day, as Sky Sports Cricket's' Nasser Hussain called it on commentary.

Joe Root led the way with an unbeaten 99 from 191 balls, while Ollie Pope (44 off 104) parked many of his usual attacking instincts as the hosts showed the adaptability and shift in mindset captain Ben Stokes had called for ahead of the series.

Speaking at stumps, Pope, who was crestfallen after being dismissed from the first ball after tea, said: "It was not necessarily the way we are used to going about a first innings but 251-4 is a pretty good score. Hopefully now we can take it north of 400, maybe 500.

"We would have liked some more but considering the nature of the surface, and the way India bowled, it is a day we will take.

"We had to adapt the way we do play - that is something we are constantly trying to be better at, working out when to press the button and when to absorb pressure.

"It's about getting better as a team and reading situations. I just tried to play the percentages. I feel like I am trusting my defence a bit more."

Is Stokes injury 'a big problem?

Root, one run away from a 37th Test hundred and 11th against India alone, put on 109 from 211 balls with Pope for England's third wicket and then an unbroken 79 from 170 with captain Stokes (39no), whose fitness was a hot topic at stumps.

The skipper struggled with what appeared to be a groin injury, which seemingly came about after playing an innocuous leave, and moved extremely gingerly towards the end of the day, leaving Sky Sports pundit and former England team-mate Stuart Broad concerned.

Broad said of Stokes, who only returned from a hamstring injury in May: "I don't know exactly what it is - but it's a big problem.

"He has a huge pain threshold so for him to be limping, feeling it, and even be thinking about calling for the physio, it's a big problem. England will be working tirelessly on him. Hopefully he pulls up better but this is worrying."

Vice-captain Pope could offer no update on Stokes but said one of his jobs as the all-rounder's deputy is to make sure he looks after himself.

Pope added: "Fingers crossed he can do something magic and come back strong. Clearly we've got a big Test over the next four days and a big two coming up. It's important to try to manage him.

"One of my roles is to make sure he doesn't push himself to a ridiculous place. I'm sure the physios and medics will work with him to lay out a plan and I'll help push him in the right direction."

Image: Stokes, if fit, will resume his innings unbeaten on 39

'Exceptional' Root adapts to conditions

All eyes on the current skipper, then, but just how well did Stokes' predecessor Root play on the stodgy Lord's surface?

Sky Sports' Dinesh Karthik said: "I don't think it was his most fluent day but great batters don't need to bat at their best to get runs.

"They find a way, even on tough days, to grind it out, make it count, as the bigger purpose is to take your team to a good place. Root has done that."

Broad added: "Root is exceptional at figuring out conditions and adapting. It was not the sort of pitch where you can strike the ball over the top. There is no fluency to it.

Image: Root is one run away from an eighth hundred at Lord's and 37th of his Test career

"He realised if he played with soft hands nicks weren't necessarily going to go to the slips so he looked to bat and score runs almost in an old-fashioned way.

"The pitch isn't allowing flamboyance so he had to work hard - but he loves that."

