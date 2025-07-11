Joe Root breaks Test catch record with 211th grab for England against India

England's Joe Root broke a world record with his 211th Test catch to dismiss India's Karun Nair at Lord's on Friday.

Root took the spectacular one-handed diving catch at slip from Ben Stokes' delivery during the 21st over of India's first innings on day two of the third Test, sending Karun Nair (40) walking and reducing India to 74-2.

With the stunning effort, Root moved into standalone first place on 211 catches, surpassing India great Rahul Dravid, who took 210 catches in 164 Tests between 1996 and 2012.

Root set the new mark in his 156th match and in five fewer innings. It took the England stalwart 296 compared to Dravid's 301.

Image: Root moves to the top of the list for most catches in the field in Test cricket

The top five is now made up of Root on 211, Dravid on 210, Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene on 205, Australia's Steve Smith on 200 and South Africa's Jacques Kallis also on 200.

"If you're going to get a world record on catches, do it in that kind of way," said Sky Sports Cricket's Nasser Hussain.

"What a way to get there. Brilliant."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch some of Root's best shots as he hits a century against India during the third Test at Lord's

Already in this test, Root has made 104 for his national record-extending 37th test century, placing him fifth on the all-time list.

Across his career, Root has twice taken four catches in an innings, against Pakistan at Old Trafford in 2016 and Ireland at Lord's in 2019.

New Zealand's Tim Southee is the batter most often caught by Root, seven times, including one off Root's own bowling in 2018.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at the cheeky moment where Ravindra Jadeja attempted to lure Root into risking his century

Meanwhile, Stuart Broad benefited most from Root's safe hands with 37 catches off his bowling. He took 29 off James Anderson and has 21 off Chris Woakes, while Nair's dismissal was his 20th off Ben Stokes.

Root has five caught-and-bowled dismissals to his name.

Root also now has more catches against India than any other Test opposition with 39, Australia closely following behind on 38.

Watch day three of the third Test between England and India, at Lord's, live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event from 10.15am Saturday (11am first ball) or stream without a contract.

England vs India - results and schedule

All games at 11am UK and Ireland; all on Sky Sports