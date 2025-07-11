England vs India: Late wickets burst from Ben Stokes' side breathes life into third Test on day three

A late wicket burst from Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse helped to lift England after they toiled hard on a slow track against India's stubborn resistance on day three of the third Test at Lord's.

After resuming on 145-3, India were dismissed for 387 with the scores level, creating a one-innings game, after KL Rahul (100) notched a 177-ball century and Ravindra Jadeja's 72 frustrated the hosts with lower-order resistance.

It was hard toil for the hosts on a flat pitch in 28-degree London heat, but England captain Ben Stokes (2-63) claimed Rishabh Pant (74) on the stroke of lunch, and a late wicket burst from Chris Woakes (3-84) and Brydon Carse (1-88) helped lift the mood.

Shoaib Bashir (1-59) claimed centurion Rahul with the first ball after he notched his 10th Test century, but the England spinner later left the field after injuring his little finger on his left (non-bowling) hand in his follow-through.

The Test initially seemed to be heading towards a draw, but in true Bazball fashion, England fought hard to make India slip from 376-7 to 387 all out in six overs, with Ben Duckett (0no) and Zak Crawley (2no) surviving a one-over spell from Jasprit Bumrah (0-2) after creating some comical delays.

More to follow...

Watch day four of the third Test between England and India at Lord's, live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event from 10am Sunday (11am first ball) or stream without a contract.

England vs India - results and schedule

All games at 11am UK and Ireland; all on Sky Sports