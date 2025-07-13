Why has England vs India's third Test been so slow? Ball changes, injuries, theatre, and ladybirds

During the third Test between England and India at Lord's, slow play has dominated the conversation but why has it become such an issue? Let's take a look...

Why has this Test been so slow?

The issue seems to have reared its head during this Test due to a combination of factors that have all resulted in overs being lost at the end of each day.

Play has generally become slower due to skill levels increasing with more wickets, more boundaries, and the welcome addition of DRS, but this slow play has not been down to that.

Firstly, we have had player injuries which have slowed the game down. India captain Shubman Gill received lengthy treatment on the field for a back issue.

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant took a knock to his finger that means he cannot keep wicket but he will still continue to bat due to a substitute being allowed in the field but not for a batter.

Pant has delighted crowds with his batting this series, most notably with a swashbuckling, unorthodox display during his superb century at Headingley.

However, due to the injury to his left index finger, he is often requiring treatment after hitting shots or if his hand gets clipped. This leads to long delays as he is checked over, often with cream put on the injured digit while he then gets a drink of water.

Image: Over rates in Test cricket have dramatically reduced over time

On day three at Lord's, he was seen to at least seven times while batting by the physio.

Then, add in the fact that the Dukes ball has been a consistent issue in this Test with ball changes a frequent occurrence.

It is obvious there is an issue with the Dukes ball, but it is being exaggerated too.

During the first innings, India got the ball changed during the 91st over and it was then changed again in the 99th over.

There was then an instance where the ball got changed just after the drinks break, raising the question of why that could not have occurred during the break itself rather than causing a delay straight after.

The Sky Sports Cricket commentary team also bemoaned the speed at which the balls were even carried onto the field- when things are slow, those small elements make it feel even slower.

And who can forget the loveliness of ladybirds? Effectively, it has been a perfect storm of slow.

When should a ball change happen?

In the law book it states: It will be the umpire's who jointly decide, independent of the players, that the ball is unfit for play.

The ball should not be changed unnecessarily, the ball can move in and out of shape, the umpire should check it regularly but not necessarily replace it at the first sign of trouble.

They should not be swayed by the bowler's request to change the ball for tactical reasons.

In law, the ball only needs to pass through the gauge when new. The law does not require the umpire to change the ball simply because it does not fit through the gauge.

Are players too involved in ball changes?

One solution? Players can no longer request a ball change and the decision is made solely by the umpire upon their independent checks of the ball.

"Absolutely, it should be stronger umpiring," said Sky Sports Cricket's Nasser Hussain.

"They have that gauge in their pocket, take it out at the end of an over or at a drinks break which they have a lot, or a wicket and check it.

"Take it away from the players because there is only two reasons a ball gets changed.

"One, it has gone out of shape.

"Two, because bowlers aren't doing anything with it for three deliveries and it is not his fault it is the ball's fault.

"Dukes do have an issue with the ball. In the last three or four years the ball has been going seriously out of shape and they need to rectify that issue.

"But I do think let the umpires decide on the ball not the players."

Bringing the drama: When slow over rates bring the fun as tensions boil over

However, it would be remiss not to add the counterpoint that the most exciting moment of this Test so far was England's antics at the close of day three to ensure they only faced one over as they started their second innings.

Those lucky enough to be at Lord's on Saturday were treated to some proper England 'housery' in the final few minutes as Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett strode to the crease for the start of their side's second innings knowing they would face a maximum of two overs before stumps.

They were determined to make that just the one, with Crawley using some cheeky delaying tactics to ensure that was the case, antics that left India seething.

After backing away twice from Jasprit Bumrah's third delivery, suggesting second time around that he had been distracted by something behind the seamer's arm, the England batter took off his glove, shook his 'injured' hand and gestured for the physio to come on after facing the fifth ball.

Cue a look of bemusement/frustration from the bowler, an angry slip cordon, and an expletive-laden rant from India skipper Shubman Gill. Mohammed Siraj also had a chirp. He loves this sort of stuff.

Gill clapped sarcastically before exchanging heated words with Crawley and Duckett.

Theatre, drama, and Test cricket at it's best. It was also a seven-minute over.

What do the Sky Sports Cricket pundits think?

Camp one: Quality over quantity

Sky Sports Cricket's Kumar Sangakkara believes that we cannot complain about the quality of cricket that is on show even if we are losing overs:

"I stand firmly in the camp that the cricket has been more entertaining than it has ever been because I like best vs best contests.

"That is why people pay the money to come and watch. I don't watch Test cricket thinking it has got to be 90 overs or it is less of a product.

"Why do you need sub-standard bowlers to make up overs just because you are running out of time?

"I have one qualification in that it is ugly when people just meander around. That is a problem but I am definitely quality over quantity."

Camp two: We need to come down strongly on timewasting

Sky Sports Cricket's Nasser Hussain is adamant that the umpires have to be firmer and come down harder on players if they are wasting time:

"They are supposed to bowl those overs by 6pm but we are giving them an extra half hour and they are still not getting through them.

"You can still have the pace and interesting cricket we are having and still come down tough on time wasting.

"Some of the delays this week, and in general, are diabolical and I think umpires need to come down strongly on players."

Camp three: Somewhere in the middle!

Sky Sports Cricket's Stuart Broad does not see slow play as an issue for the players or the umpires, but understands how it ruins the viewing for fans:

"For the players, I don't think it is a conversation. For umpires, I don't think it is a conversation, they want strong relationships with the players.

"The ICC are not pushing the umpires to force it either - but it is a problem for broadcasters - seeing how slow the game is frustrates us - and it is a problem for the fans. The fans are missing out on overs.

"To put a specific moment on that: if I had bought a day-one ticket for £150 and watched my favourite batter Joe Root bat all day and then miss out on that hundred moment I am slightly annoyed by that.

"I wanted to clap him, give him appreciation. You want to see the action and fans in the stadium are missing out on pretty cool moments."

