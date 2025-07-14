England vs India: Jofra Archer says thrilling Lord's win on Test comeback made long injury rehab 'all worth it'

Jofra Archer says being part of a thrilling England win over India in his comeback game at Lord's made his long journey back to Test cricket "all worth it."

The fast bowler, 30, was absent from the five-day arena for over four years due to back and elbow injuries but made a triumphant return as England won a gripping third Test by 22 runs.

Archer took two wickets in India's first innings, including nicking off Yashasvi Jaiswal with his third ball of the match to spark wild celebrations from himself, his team-mates and the crowd.

The paceman removed Jaiswal again on the fourth evening as the tourists began their second dig before bagging the key wicket of Rishabh Pant the following morning - knocking off stump out of the ground.

An athletic one-handed caught and bowled to dismiss Washington Sundar then took Archer's tally of wickets in the match to five and left India reeling on 82-7 in an ultimately failed chase of 193 as England moved 2-1 up in the series with two games to play.

'Emotional' Archer says Lord's crowd gave him 'huge lift'

Archer, who bowled the fastest spell of his Test career during the game, told Sky Sports: "It was a long time coming, a lot of rehab, a lot of training but it's moments like this that makes it all worth it.

"It was a long journey and I was a bit emotional. I tried my best not to be but when I got the first wicket I think that all went out of the window. All the joy. The whole crowd gave me a huge lift.

"The hardest part has been playing cricket for the last year and a half and still having the training wheels on talking about workloads - bowl today, don't bowl tomorrow.

"Sometimes you think you are ready but you never know until you do it. The safer way is the best way so I am not too fussed and this is surely worth the wait.

"The plans Keysey [England managing director of cricket Rob Key] and I made a few years ago are starting to fill the calendar. I am a bit speechless as to how things are coming on.

"I think I still have overs marked out until December so I am not totally out of the woods but this is a good start. It was very hectic for a first Test back. I bowled more overs than I thought I would!"

Archer was happy to prove some "keyboard warriors" wrong by returning to the Test set-up and also took delight in the key wicket of Pant on Monday morning.

Reflecting on that dismissal, and what he said to Pant afterwards, the England quick added: "I just told him to charge that!

"I was struggling a little bit and one of the full balls he charged p****d me off a little bit, so when the ball nipped down the slope I was so grateful. I think that gave everyone the energy to push for this win."

Stokes: I bowled Archer because of World Cup Super Over

Monday marked six years to the day that Archer delivered the match-winning Super Over in England's win over New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup final at Lord's.

And England captain Stokes says that was on his mind when he decided to bowl the seamer first thing against India in the morning, despite Brydon Carse having produced a terrific spell the previous evening as the tourists closed on 52-4.

Stokes said: "Jof played a big role in that [World Cup final] and I just had one of those feelings he would do something special. He cracked the game open with his wickets.

"I had this gut-feeling something was going to happen. Sometimes your gut works, I guess.

"It is awesome to have him back. I'm sure it was a tough week for him but he got some crucial wickets. It was an amazing effort.

"Every time it is announced he is coming on to bowl, the ground erupts. When he starts running in, and the speeds come up on the screen, the feeling in the game just changes."

Broad: A lovely taste of what's to come for Archer

Sky Sports pundit and Archer's former England team-mate Stuart Broad added: "Yes, Archer bowls 90mph but he also brought the theatre. Your team-mates jump off that.

"For him to be appealing with such energy, diving around in the field, roaring after a wicket - he really led that on the fifth morning.

"He texted me the previous night and said 'tomorrow is going to be a good day' and it is great he was looking forward to that.

"It would have been easy for him to say 'Test cricket is not worth the risk and I can make millions bowling four overs in T20s around the world' but he wants the emotion and won't want to stop.

"This will be a lovely little taste of what's to come."

