England vs India: Liam Dawson replaces injured Shoaib Bashir in squad for fourth Test

Liam Dawson has replaced Shoaib Bashir in the England squad for the crucial fourth Test against India at Old Trafford, with the spinner in line for his first Test outing in eight years.

Bashir sustained a fractured finger on his left hand in the third Test - which he claimed the match-winning wicket in - and has been ruled out for the rest of the series, opening the door for another spinner.

England have selected Hampshire's Dawson, 35, in the 14-player squad for the fourth Test, where the hosts could wrap up the series. The 22-run victory at Lord's on Monday gave England a 2-1 lead, with two Tests to play.

The fourth Test begins on Wednesday, July 23, all live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Dawson - part of England's 2019 World Cup winning squad - has played three Tests for his country, but not since 2017 in a 340-run defeat by South Africa at Trent Bridge.

He has, however, been a consistent performer for Hampshire - with 21 wickets in the County Championship this season - and provides more batting firepower down the order.

"Liam Dawson deserves his call-up," said England men's national selector, Luke Wright. "He has been in outstanding form in the County Championship and consistently puts in strong performances for Hampshire."

Dawson edged the likes of Jack Leach, Rehan Ahmed and Will Jacks for a spot in the squad, although it is still not a given he will play.

Jacob Bethell - who impressed batting at No 3 in New Zealand last year - is another option for spin, while Gus Atkinson and Josh Tongue remain in the squad should England opt for a seam-heavy attack.

Other seam bowlers, Sam Cook and Jamie Overton, have returned to their respective counties to play in the County Championship.

Bashir suffered his injury during the third day of the third Test as he bowled to Ravindra Jadeja, a low drive coming straight back to him and hitting him on his left hand.

England Men's 14-player Test Squad

Ben Stokes (Durham) - Captain

Jofra Archer (Sussex)

Gus Atkinson (Surrey)

Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire)

Harry Brook (Yorkshire)

Brydon Carse (Durham)

Zak Crawley (Kent)

Liam Dawson (Hampshire)

Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire)

Ollie Pope (Surrey)

Joe Root (Yorkshire)

Jamie Smith (Surrey)

Josh Tongue (Nottinghamshire)

Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)

