England vs India: Harry Brook says side embracing needle and won’t lower intensity as series heads to Old Trafford

Harry Brook says England have no intention of dialling down the intensity ahead of the fourth instalment of their gripping Test series against India.

England lead India 2-1 in the five-match series heading into the fourth Test at Old Trafford after a 22-run victory at Lord's that was as fiery as it was dramatic.

Verbal exchanges between players and an enthralling final-session conclusion saw the Lord's thriller evoke memories of the 2005 Ashes series, 20 years on from the summer when cricket gripped the nation.

Brook was just six years old when Michael Vaughan's side ended 18 years of Ashes hurt. Too young to fully grasp the moment back then, he's relishing contributing to something just as compelling.

"I've had a lot of people come up to me saying it's been an amazing series and thanking me," he said. "Everyone's said the Lord's game was one of the best they've ever watched.

"Every game that we've played so far has gone into the last hour of the game, which you do not see very often. It's been an incredible series, and I'm really looking forward to the rest of it."

Brook continued: "The 11 versus two on the pitch, that's how you get brought up to try and play cricket, to work as a team, to figure out how we're going to get them out and you don't always have to be nice.

"As we saw last week, we tried to create a bit of a niggle and who knows, that might have played into our favour, or we just bowled well. It was good fun and I'm looking forward to the rest."

Brook pushed back on suggestions India were rattled, pointing at the tourists' series-levelling 336-run victory at Edgbaston as evidence England's work is far from over.

"I wouldn't say," Brook replied. "India is such a good side; they can bounce back at any stage.

"We saw that after beating them at Headingley, they bounced back and had an excellent performance at Edgbaston.

"We've got to go out there, try and do our thing and hopefully it's better than theirs.

"We're in a strong position, we're happy with the way the games have gone so far, they've been tense, they've been good to watch.

"We're looking forward to this week, another different challenge depending on the surface. India is a very strong side and hopefully we can go out there and beat them again."

England have recalled spinner Liam Dawson for the fourth Test, with the all-rounder replacing the injured Shoaib Bashir on what will be his fourth Test appearance, eight years after his last.

On what Dawson brings to England, Brook added: "Different angles, left armer. We've seen over the Test series, the footholes have been for the left handed batters outside off, so hopefully he can land it in the footholds, create a bit of spice out of there and some opportunities to take wickets.

"He's obviously a very good batter as well, nearly 20 first-class hundreds, so that's adding to our strength in batting. He's a good bloke, he's willing to always fight for the team, he's very competitive and it's good to have him here.

"He's a wily old fox, very experienced, he's a very skilful cricketer as well and he's played everywhere, played against everyone so hopefully he can have an amazing performance this week."

Bumrah to play fourth Test as India grapple injury crisis

India's bowling talisman Jasprit Bumrah will feature in the fourth Test at Old Trafford, team-mate Mohammed Siraj has confirmed.

Bumrah was initially expected to play only three of the five Tests this summer, but with the series on the line and India trailing 2-1, the visitors are unwilling to rest their star pacer.

Injuries have hit the squad hard, with Nitish Kumar Reddy (knee) out of the series and Arshdeep Singh (hand) absent for the fourth Test, while Akash Deep (groin) and Rishabh Pant (finger) remain doubtful.

Uncapped seamer Anshul Kamboj has joined the squad in Manchester.

"So far, we only know that Jassi (Bumrah) will play," said Siraj, who was last man out as India fell to an agonising 22-run defeat a week ago.

Siraj, though, was able to take some comfort in India's lower-order fight as he lasted 30 balls and Reddy and Bumrah more than 50, with Ravindra Jadeja contributing an unbeaten 63 runs.

"It took a long time to get over," added Siraj, the leading wicket-taker on either side with 13 dismissals. "That match felt like we could've won. I'm very emotional.

"We fought hard - Jadeja did great and even Bumrah batted 54 balls. Still, we lost. But I told myself - it's 2-1 now, not over yet. That gave me motivation to do better.

"At one point it looked like we'd lose by 80 runs, but we took it deep and made it close, losing by just 22. That fight meant a lot."

England lead five-match series 2-1

