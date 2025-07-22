India clinch ODI series as England fall 13 runs short in pursuit of record women's chase

England briefly threatened a record run-chase in women's ODI cricket before falling to a 13-run defeat in their series decider against India in Durham.

Chasing 319, skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt (98) led from the front, sharing in a 162-run partnership for the third wicket with Emma Lamb (68) after England got off to a disastrous start when stumbling to 8-2 in the opening three overs.

The key dismissal came to end the 35th over, DRS showing Sciver-Brunt gloved an attempted sweep behind off Deepti Sharma (1-55), with England still needing a further 124 from the final 90 balls.

Sophia Dunkley (34), Alice Davidson-Richards (44) and Charlie Dean (21) all made contributions, but the required rate continued to climb as wickets tumbled and England ultimately fell 13 short in the final over.

India's victory rounds off a hugely successful tour for the visitors, adding their 2-1 ODI series triumph to their earlier 3-2 success in the T20 series.

Third ODI summary – India win by 13 runs India 318-5 in 50 overs: Harmanpreet Kaur (102 off 84), Jemimah Rodrigues (50 off 45); Sophie Ecclestone (1-28) England 305 all out in 49.5 overs: Nat Sciver-Brunt (98 off 105), Emma Lamb (68 off 81), Alice Davidson-Richards (44 off 34); Kranti Goud (6-52)

Harmanpreet Kaur anchored India's fine batting effort after winning the toss, the captain cracking 102 off 84 balls - her seventh ODI century and third against England - as her side posted 318-5.

Both Harmanpreet and Sciver-Brunt passed 4,000 ODI runs during their impressive innings, while Jemimah Rodrigues (50) hit a 44-ball half century when celebrating her 50th ODI cap.

Smriti Mandhana (45) and Harleen Deol (45) both made valuable contributions from the Indian top order, while Richa Ghosh smacked an unbeaten 38 off 18 at the back end as she, Harmanpreet and Rodrigues combined to smash 120 off the final 10 overs.

The record run-chase looked to be one well beyond England's grasp when Kranti Goud (6-52) found herself on a hat-trick with the dismissals of Tammy Beaumont (2), bowled through the gate. and Amy Jones (4), out to a stunning diving Sharma catch, across her opening two overs.

The early setbacks meant a sizeable rebuild was required, but Sciver-Brunt and Lamb appeared to be going about it too slowly, with only 22 scored off the 10-over powerplay, until the pair began to up the ante after bringing up their century stand.

Forty-seven runs were added between overs 24 and 29 until Lamb, who had already been dropped twice, on six and 58 - as well as surviving a ball rolling back onto her off stump but not dislodging the bail - saw her luck finally run out when bowled by Shree Charani (2-68) in the 31st.

England's hopes thereafter rested firmly on Sciver-Brunt's shoulders, if they didn't already, but she was gone soon after, two runs shy of a 10th ODI century, courtesy of a wisely-used India review.

Dunkley was run out, while Dean and Sophie Ecclestone (1) fell to a couple of impressive Rodrigues catches at long-on in consecutive overs, but Davidson-Richards remained and, with 44 needed from the final three overs, she boosted England's fading hopes with 10 scored off the first two balls of Gaud's over - only for the Indian seamer to have the last laugh.

For the second time in the match, Gaud found herself on a hat-trick when dismissing Davidson-Richards and Lauren Filer off consecutive deliveries to end the 48th, while she wrapped up the match and the series win with her sixth in the final over.

Sciver-Brunt: We let them get a few too many

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt:

"We did really well to stay in the game that long. We were pretty happy where we were with the tracking but the wickets at the end really cost us.

"From the first innings we probably let them get a few too many. Not as disciplined as we could have been.

"We do work very hard [on our fielding], so translating that into a game, that's where we miss a little bit.

"We don't have a luxury of loads of all-rounders, the balance of the side is an ongoing conversation we have quite a lot, it'll be pitch-dependent.

"My plan is to be able to bowl by the time the World Cup comes, so that will give us a sixth bowling option."

Harmanpreet: A great moment for us all

Player of the Match and Player of the Series, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur:

"It's a great moment for us all, really happy the way we played both series. Credit to the team and support staff.

"Everyone in the team, whenever they get the opportunity they want to take it with both hands.

"When you keep working hard, the right time will come. Today was the right platform to deliver."

Edwards: I'm seeing improvement

England head coach Charlotte Edwards, speaking to Sky Sports:

"We've got to keep working hard and putting ourselves out there. The girls have never given up. I'm really proud of them.

"We've just got some fine-tuning to do and we're not a million miles away. We've got some world-class players."

"I knew the team were low in confidence coming out of the Ashes and that's understandable. The team are really together up there. They're working hard; it just doesn't happen overnight.

"The media just think it will happen like this. I'm seeing improvement and I don't really care what anyone else thinks. I'm seeing it because I'm working with these players day in, day out and that's the most important thing.

"I'm not saying we're the finished article or we're going to win a World Cup but we're hoping to improve and become one of the best teams in the world."

